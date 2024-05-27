Vinicius Junior: "I want to win final and Copa América and Ballon d'Or for Toni".

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Vinicius Junior: "I want to win final and Copa América and Ballon d'Or for Toni".

Vinicius Junior: "I want to win final and Copa América and Ballon d'Or for Toni".

Vinicius Junior in training with his Real Madrid teammates
Vinicius Junior in training with his Real Madrid teammatesTHOMAS COEX/AFP
Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior (23) has no doubt who his motivating him for a year of success, as he aims to win the Champions League final this Saturday for long-time teammate Toni Kroos (34), who announced his retirement from football after the EUROs later this summer.

Ahead of the final against Borussia Dortmund this weekend at Wembley, the winger sat down with the media to discuss the final, the Copa America and Kroos.

Question: Has Bellingham given you any advice on how to attack Dortmund for the final?

A: "He hasn't told me that many things because we have to play our game since he arrived in July, we have changed positions and we have understood each other very well.

Q: It's your second Champions League final, do you prefer to win the Champions League and leave the Golden Ball to Kroos, or do you want it all?

A: "No, I'd rather win the final and win the Copa America and the Ballon d'Or for Toni, as it's his last season.

Q: Are you going to repeat any rituals before the Champions League final like in 2022?

A: "I plan to do the same as always, like last year where all the players played cards in the morning before the final".

Q: With 20 goals and 11 assists this season, do you consider this your best moment?

A: "Yes, yes, because the start has been very complicated because of the injury, but I have prepared my head so that when the second part of the season came, I would be at my best".

Q: What is Kroos like as a teammate and a footballer, and what does it mean to you that this is his last game?

A: "Of course, we always say we have to play for Toni as it's his last game for us. He is a much better person than he is as a player and he has been important not only for the club, but especially for the young players who have come here."

Q: What would it mean for Vinicius Junior to win the Ballon d'Or?

A: "It would be a very nice prize because you work all the years of your life to be able to become one of the best players in the world.

Q: How does Toni Kroos facilitate the play for the strikers and the team?

A: "Toni makes it easier for everyone, because he always controls the game, whenever there is pressure, if we give the ball to him we know we are going to lose and he makes everything easier for us".

Q: How has Ancelotti influenced your development as a player, especially this season?

A: "A bit of everything, but especially this last season because he changed my position, because I never imagined myself playing there. I had a lot of difficulty and at the beginning I told him that I didn't want to play, but he has convinced me, he has made me a better player since he came here.

Q: How did you handle the change of position suggested by Ancelotti?

A: "A lot of things, because normally we just do outfield, but as it was a position I had never played, I had to watch a lot of videos not only here, but at home, see how the centre-backs play, because the centre-backs are much stronger than me and it's been a very nice season, because I've evolved in a year as a player, like I had never evolved before".

Mentions
FootballVinicius JuniorReal MadridChampions League
Related Articles
Vinicius Junior very close to first Ballon d'Or win, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti
Vinicius Jr says Real's semi-final success down to collective sacrifice
Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel tells players to find their inner child at Bernabeu
Show more
Football
'Very happy' Unai Emery signs new five-year contract at Aston Villa
Africans Abroad: Simy bags brace as Lookman and En-Nesyri continue fine scoring form
Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League
Updated
Chelsea eye Leicester boss Maresca as Pochettino replacement
Madrid's Jude Bellingham admits playing with Kylian Mbappe would be 'really nice'
Fiorentina out for revenge and to honour Barone, says captain Biraghi
EURO Rewind: Denmark produce miracle run in Sweden to lift first major trophy
Germany confident they are Euro 2024 title contenders
Southampton are back in the Premier League but Kamaldeen Sulemana is at a crossroads
Most Read
Ronaldo's Real Valladolid promoted back to LaLiga after win over Villarreal B
Football Tracker: Galatasaray & Club Brugge clinch titles, Frosinone relegated
Europa League hero Lookman stars as Atalanta secure top four finish in Serie A
Xavi wins his final game as manager of Barcelona against Sevilla on last day of LaLiga

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings