Murphy leads Newcastle to solid victory over Urawa Red Diamonds

Newcastle United midfielder Jacob Murphy led the visitors to a 4-1 victory Wednesday in a preseason match against J-League powerhouse Urawa Red Diamonds.

The Premier League side demonstrated their preparedness for the upcoming season with England goalkeeper Nick Pope repeatedly blocking attacks by the 2022 winner of AFC Champions League.

Manager Eddie Howe said his players showed a "good attitude" as they fended off Urawa's challenges at Saitama Stadium.

Sweden international Alexander Isak opened the scoring just three minutes into the match, dribbling solo in front of the Urawa box, taking steps to deflect three rushing defenders and firing a shot through a narrow clearing into the net.

Urawa equalised in the 23rd minute as striker Rio Nitta positioned inside the box and tapped on a Yusuke Matsuo cross from the left, letting it hit the post to bounce into the goal.

Pope in the 29th minute comfortably blocked Atsuki Ito's penalty kick, which was granted after Tino Livramento tripped defender Hirokazu Ishihara who attempted to infiltrate the Newcastle box.

The Newcastle goalkeeper again executed a superb save in the 35th minute, denying a Ishikawa shot from a close range.

Shortly before the break, Joe Willock fed a through pass to the Urawa box, where Murphy fired it into the net.

Murphy struck again in the 47th minute with a left-footer that expanded the lead to 3-1.

Lewis Hall made it 4-1 in the 59th minute by firing a left-footer from outside the box that bounced off defender Yuta Sato's head and into the net.

Speaking after the match, Newcastle manager Howe said Murphy was looking "sharp" and was "motivated to help the team".

"He is tactically a very, very dependable player (who) can do different things depending on what the game requires. So we are really happy with him," Howe said.

Newcastle will play another J-League side, Yokohama F. Marinos, on Saturday.