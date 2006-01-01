Fiorentina make tough work of stubborn TNS to pick up Conference League victory

Fiorentina were forced to overcome a staunch defensive display to eventually claim a convincing 2-0 victory over The New Saints in the UEFA Conference League (UECL), with the Welsh club turning in a battling performance in what was their first-ever game in the main draw of a major European competition.

La Viola have developed something of a love-hate relationship with the UECL, having finished runner-ups in the competition for the past two seasons and for large parts of the first half, they were dealt another largely frustrating experience against the perennial Welsh champions.

Much like their Artemio Franchi home, Raffaele Palladino’s Fiorentina remains in a state of reconstruction.

The Italian side have won just one of their eight matches inside 90 minutes this season (D6, L1) and despite heavily dominating possession, they laboured their way through the opening period with little end product. Christian Kouamé’s 11th-minute strike seemed destined for the bottom corner were it not for a fine fingertip save from Saints goalkeeper Connor Roberts.

While on the stroke of half-time, Rolando Mandragora’s right-footed curler beat Roberts but was thwarted by the post as Saints were rewarded for their disciplined first-half display with a slice of good fortune.

The early stages of the second period continued in a similar vein, with the lack of any meaningful response from the Italians forcing Palladino to turn to his bench before the hour-mark to inject some attacking impetus into his ailing side.

Emboldened by the triple-change, Fiorentina were finally able to prise Saints open and two strikes in four minutes drastically changed the complexion of the game.

Yacine Adli fired through a crowded goalmouth from the edge of the 18-yard area 65 minutes after being picked out by Jonathan Ikone to break the deadlock, before La Viola quickly added a second when Adli’s miss-hit strike took a fortuitous deflection, allowing substitute Moise Kean to bundle home a close-range finish.

With the two-goal advantage, Fiorentina comfortably saw out the duration of the contest. Kean somehow squandered the opportunity to notch his second from just two yards out, but that miss mattered not as Fiorentina comfortably secured their 11th victory in their last 17 UECL home games ahead of a weekend clash against Milan.

Saints will return home from a commendable performance with Craig Harrison’s side turning their attentions to a clash at Briton Ferry on the same day, such is the disparity between the two sides.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jonathan Ikone (Fiorentina)

