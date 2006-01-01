Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni calls for a violence-free Copa América final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni (46) hopes Sunday's Copa América final will be free from violence after clashes between players and fans marred the last-four match between Colombia and Uruguay.

After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina, Uruguay players climbed into the stands, exchanging blows with opposition fans.

Defending champions Argentina will face Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday and Scaloni said it should be a party.

"I hope the fans have a party, I want it with all my heart. Apart from the joy of winning the title, I think it would be a joy for everyone if it ends well," Scaloni told a press conference on Saturday.

Scaloni voiced his support for the Uruguay players involved in the incident after the Uruguayan Football Association said their family members had been assaulted by Colombian fans in the stands.

"We ask the players to set an example, but when something like this happens, no one acts differently. I hope it doesn't happen again. I don't know if it's anybody's fault, but to see your family in a riot or nearby must be desperate."

Argentina forward Angel Di Maria is set to retire from internationals after the final, but Scaloni said it was not guaranteed that he would play.

"Even though we know it will be his last game, we will always decide first what is best for the team. If he has to play it's because he has to play, if we decide not to play him it's because we think differently," he said.

"We hope that everything goes well and that Angel can retire in the best possible way," he added.

Argentina, who beat Canada 2-0 in the last four, will be looking to extend their winning streak in finals after they won the 2021 Copa América in Brazil, the Intercontinental final against European champions Italy in 2022 and the World Cup in Qatar against France.

"It is a final and every final has its nuances. We will try to play it and win it. Every team that goes to a final knows the flavour of it and what's at stake," Scaloni said.