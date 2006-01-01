CONMEBOL open probe into violent clashes at end of Copa América semi-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. CONMEBOL open probe into violent clashes at end of Copa América semi-final

CONMEBOL open probe into violent clashes at end of Copa América semi-final

An investigation has now been opened
An investigation has now been openedAFP
Copa América organisers CONMEBOL have opened a disciplinary investigation into the "acts of violence" at the end of Wednesday's semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte.

Uruguay's Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was among the players who waded into the stands at the Bank of America Stadium and exchanged punches with fans during what CONMEBOL called "unacceptable" scenes.

Uruguay central defender Jose Maria Gimenez said players had leapt into the melee out of concern for the safety of family members and loved ones watching the game in that section of the ground.

Uruguay are scheduled to face Canada, at the same stadium, in the third place game on Saturday and it remains to be seen if any of their players are suspended for that game.

"In light of the acts of violence that occurred at the end of the match between the national teams of Uruguay and Colombia, the Disciplinary Unit of CONMEBOL has decided to open an investigation to clarify the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved," the South American confederation said.

CONMEBOL said they would not accept any repeat of the incidents, which saw fighting between the two sets of supporters, for Sunday's final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

"On the eve of our Copa America final, we want to reaffirm and warn that no action that tarnishes a global football celebration will be tolerated, involving both the protagonists and the fans present in the stadium for a final viewed by hundreds of millions of spectators worldwide.

"It is unacceptable that an incident like this turns passion into violence. Therefore, no behaviour that violates the spirit of the sport and the world's most beautiful spectacle, which belongs to the whole family, will be tolerated," they added.

Gimenez said that the players had got involved to protect their family members and was critical of the local police in the venue.

"Our family was in danger. We had to go to the stands to take out our loved ones, with tiny newborn babies," the Atletico Madrid player said.

"There was not a single police officer... I hope those who are organising this are a little more careful with the families," he said.

As well as the incidents in the stands, there were also clashes on the field at the final whistle involving players from both teams.

Mentions
FootballGimenez Jose MariaNunez DarwinUruguayColombiaCopa América
Related Articles
Uruguay players fight Colombia fans in the stands after defeat to 'defend' their families
Colombia coach happy that gamble to attack Uruguay with 10 men paid off
Uruguay manager Bielsa takes responsibility for Copa América exit
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain and England get ready to lock horns in Berlin decider
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Villa close to Onana deal, Barcelona preparing Williams bid
Updated
Ipswich Town sign young forward Liam Delap from Manchester City
Canada & Uruguay criticise Copa América organisers ahead of third-place clash
Birthday boy Lamine Yamal stakes claim as best player of EURO 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Gor Mahia coach Leo Neiva says experience allows him to 'thrive under pressure'
Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has 'no interest' in vacant USA job
Harry Kane out to crown England legacy with EURO 2024 glory against Spain
From academy to Black Forest, Luis de la Fuente has long planned Spanish success
Jesse Marsch says Canada treated like second-class citizens at Copa América
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Villa close to Onana deal, Barcelona preparing Williams bid
Carlos Alcaraz laughs off Wimbledon boos after EURO 2024 final joke
Novak Djokovic sees off Lorenzo Musetti for Wimbledon final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Musetti to set up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings