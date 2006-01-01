Copa América: Messi's last dance as Argentina's exciting new generation waits in the wing

When Inter Miami announced the signing of Lionel Messi (36) in July 2023, not only was his time in Europe over but it was also a confirmation that his stellar career was moving into its final chapter. Fast forward to June 2024 and the Argentine artist is preparing for surely his final Copa América. But it is not all doom and gloom - I promise.

Yes, losing someone who has carried a nation on his back for over two decades is going to hurt. Argentina after Messi will be like Argentina after Diego Maradona - missing a king.

But for a nation that has produced two of the best players of all time in two separate generations, there can be hope that an heir to the throne will emerge.

So, if Messi were (god forbid) to retire from international football before the next World Cup, it might not be as disastrous as some expect. There are a host of exciting talents beginning to come through who by the 2026 World Cup could be more than ready to take the mantle.

As well as those for the future, Argentina have a strong squad led by head coach Lionel Scaloni which has a great blend of experience and youth. Argentina are not only favourites for the Copa América - expect them to be there or thereabouts for years to come on the world stage.

Echeverri as Messi's successor

When you speak to people in Argentina there is excitement growing for Manchester City's Claudio Echeverri (18) - it is a rare occasion when a conversation about football doesn't involve the teenage sensation.

Outside of Argentina, perhaps the first time many heard of his name was when he took the U17 World Cup by storm in November 2023, scoring five goals, including a hat-trick against rivals Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Just two months after that tournament, it was confirmed that City had signed Echeverri from River Plate in their latest raid of South America's finest talent. They immediately loaned him back to River until January next season.

He has begun to excel in senior football this season, scoring in the Argentine Cup, league and Copa Libertadores despite being given limited minutes.

The highlight moment of Echerverri's season came in the Libertadores against Nacional in April when out of nowhere he unleashed a strike 40 yards from goal that had so much venom and precision that it flew into the bottom left-hand corner of the goal. It was a sensational way to score his first Libertadores goal and in doing so the teenage sensation became the third youngest goal scorer in River's rich Libertadores history.

The fact that Pep Guardiola's super team got in early to sign what they deem to be the next big thing coming out of South America, tells everything you need to know about how highly Echeverri is rated. Living up to Maradona and Messi who came before him is as unrealistic as it is unfair. But the number 10 can be the sparkle of stardust that Messi will leave behind in an already stable and talented side.

There won't be the same pressure and responsibility on his shoulders as there were on a young and introverted Messi. Argentina aren't the team they were then and as long as Scaloni stays in charge, Echeverri will be allowed to shine just as the likes of Julian Alvarez (24) and Enzo Fernandez (23) have.

Argentina well-placed for future

The good news for Echerverri is that there is a clear pathway into the senior squad under a coach in Scaloni who has consistently shown his willingness to give youth a chance. At the 2022 World Cup, for example, both Fernandez and Alvarez were breakthrough stars of the tournament and since then Alejandro Garnacho (19) has also broken into the team.

That pathway will give hope to future stars who like Echerverri are waiting in the wings and whilst this tournament is all about Messi, there will surely be a bright future after him.

Someone who could play a key part in that future is Boca Juniors' Ezequiel Fernandez (21) whose performances in Argentine's top division this season have caught the eye.

There was even speculation on whether he would be called up for Scaloni's Copa America squad. However, Javier Mascherano has since named Fernandez in his provisional squad for the upcoming Olympic Games in July.

Fernandez predominately plays as an eight but has been asked to sit in a double pivot for Boca at times. He loves to get forward to support the attack, is an incredible technician and loves to run through midfield into the attacking third with his close control and dribbling ability.

Defensively he reads the game like a seasoned pro and works tirelessly to help his team. Although he isn't playing in the highest-quality league, you could imagine him fitting in perfectly if he moved to Europe. And big European sides are circling to secure his signature.

Echeverri and Fernandez might be the headline acts emerging but Argentina has a host of other exciting talents coming through. Tobias Palacios (17) of Argentinos Juniors and Aaron Anselmino (19) of Boca Juniors are two hot prospects for the future at centre-back and with long-serving centre-half Nicolas Otamendi (36) on the way out, expect one or both teenagers to be part of Scaloni's 2026 World Cup plans.

Messi's last dance?

It has been difficult for reporters to get anything out of Scaloni or the man himself about how much longer Messi will continue playing for Argentina. When asked about his chances of playing at the 2026 World Cup in a recent interview with InfoBae, Messi said: "It depends on how I feel, how I am physically, and being realistic with myself.”

“There's still a lot of time left. It goes by quickly, but there is still some time and I don't know how I will be at that moment.”

However, Messi said after Argentina's 2022 World Cup semi-final win against Croatia that Qatar would be his final World Cup. The honest verdict is that it is difficult to predict just how long is left in Messi's Argentina adventure. But it is in its final chapters, that's for sure.

And whilst there might be a bright future ahead, there is no doubt there will be a transitional stage when Messi does retire.

After all, there is no replacing a footballing god. The day that the greatest of all time hangs up his international boots will be a sad day for football and a day of mourning for the people of Argentina.

If this is to be Messi's last dance then it is our job as fans to enjoy every last minute that he has left.

The dramatic way in which the World Cup was won will not be beaten in the States, but if Argentina can reclaim their title, it could be the perfect send-off for someone who has achieved everything in football.

And whilst Argentina's magical number 10 can never be replaced, the challenge for Scaloni will be to build a team that is no longer centred around an immortal.

A new approach will be needed, and it will take time, but the future is in safe hands with frightening quality, experienced leaders and a host of emerging prospects to boot.