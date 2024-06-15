Defending champions Argentina name 26-man squad for Copa America

Defending champions Argentina name 26-man squad for Copa America

Messi will look to guide Argentina to the Copa America title
Messi will look to guide Argentina to the Copa America titleReuters
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named his final 26-man squad for the Copa America on Saturday, with Angel Correa, Valentin Barco and Leonardo Balerdi failing to make the cut for the defending champions after they were named in the provisional team.

The deadline to submit the final squad to CONMEBOL was Saturday and Argentina announced the list a day after they beat Guatemala 4-1 in a friendly.

Lionel Messi continues to lead the charge for the world champions and will be joined by veteran winger Angel Di Maria, who is retiring from international duty after the tournament which kicks off on June 20th in the United States.

World Cup Golden Glove winner Emi Martinez will stay in goal while Scaloni is spoilt for choice in central defence after naming Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi and Lisandro Martinez - who has had an injury-ridden campaign.

Scaloni is not short of forward options either with Serie A top scorer Lautaro Martinez and Manchester City's Julian Alvarez called up.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, who made his debut last year and has five caps, has also been rewarded with a spot in the team after the 19-year-old scored 10 times for the English side in all competitions this season.

Paulo Dybala did not even make the provisional squad despite scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists for AS Roma.

Argentina are in Group A and play Canada in the tournament opener in Atlanta before facing Chile in New Jersey and Peru in Miami.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso

Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Valentin Carboni, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaArgentina
