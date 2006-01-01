Everything you need to know about the 2024 Copa America

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Copa America

Lionel Messi in action during the 2024 Copa America
Lionel Messi in action during the 2024 Copa AmericaReuters
With the Copa America getting started in the USA, Flashscore is the best place to stay across what will be an unforgettable summer of football.

Here is what you need to know for Copa America.

Across the three weeks of action we will be bringing you live audio commentary of selected games as well as live text commentary of every game through our dedicated scores app.

During the tournament, you can also continuously monitor and compare the ratings of each football player on their profile page.

In addition, you can track player ratings in real time during each match. This new feature is available in the browser as well as in the iOS and Android app, specifically on the match details in the Lineups tab. 

On Flashscore News, we will keep you locked in to what is happening both on and off the pitch with live reporting throughout the day as well as reports, reaction and exclusive content to keep you abreast of every team’s fight to win the championships.

The first round of fixtures at Copa America
The first round of fixtures at Copa AmericaFlashscore

But, before the action begins, we have the ultimate squad list to make sure you know all there is to know about each player with our extensive statistics from each player’s careers so you’re in the know about who is who and who could be a real threat during the summer.

Alongside that, to make sure you know exactly when your favourite team is playing, Flashscore has a dedicated schedule that will make sure you have the ability to check results, fixtures and timings on each match throughout the Copa America.

You will always be just one click away from the action with our notifications. Throughout the tournament make sure to turn on your news notifications within the settings of your application so that you don’t miss all the breaking news from the US. 

Not only that, but on your Android phone, you can set up alerts for each team separately during the Copa America.

This will mean you can receive notifications for the final result for all participating countries, while for your national team you can choose a detailed service in the form of lineups, pre-match reminders or goals scored.

It is set to be a tournament full of memorable moments as well as drama, and the best way to follow every twist and turn is with us at Flashscore. 

Football
