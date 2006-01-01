Lautaro Martinez brace helps Argentina to Copa América victory over exiting Peru

Argentina maintained their 100% record at the 2024 Copa América with a comfortable 2-0 win over Peru at the Hard Rock Stadium, condemning La Blanquirroja to their first group-stage exit in 29 years.

With a quarter-final spot secured, Argentina made nine changes for their final group game, which saw their talisman Lionel Messi drop out of the side as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue.

Assistant coach Walter Samuel, who was standing in for the suspended Lionel Scaloni, would have been encouraged by the intent shown by his side in the opening stages, even if clear-cut chances proved hard to come by.

With Peru standing firm, it was unsurprising to see Argentina’s first meaningful opportunity come from a dead-ball situation shortly before the half-hour mark.

Roma’s Leandro Paredes curled his free-kick over the wall and towards the top corner, only to be denied his sixth international goal by Pedro Gallese’s outstretched right hand.

Argentina player ratings Flashscore

The experienced goalkeeper was required to make another crucial stop in the dying embers of the first half, sticking out a left boot to keep Giovani Lo Celso at bay.

Peru may have made it eight consecutive matches without trailing at the break, but they knew they had their work cut out to prevail in this must-win game.

Within two minutes of the restart, their hopes of a knockout-round appearance were dented by the deft touch of Lautaro Martinez’s right foot.

The Inter Milan forward latched onto Angel Di Maria’s exquisite pass, before calmly lifting the ball over the onrushing Gallese to net in a fourth consecutive international appearance.

Just moments later, Nicolas Tagliafico thought he had added a second from a corner, but his close-range effort was chalked off for an offside infringement.

The world champions experienced more frustration when Paredes thundered his 71st-minute penalty against the upright, but there was still enough time for Lautaro Martínez to produce one final moment of magic as he conjured up another delicate chip to wrap up an eighth consecutive victory, ensuring his country will carry significant momentum into the quarter-finals.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

