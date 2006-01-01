Lautaro Martinez brace helps Argentina to Copa América victory over exiting Peru

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Lautaro Martinez brace helps Argentina to Copa América victory over exiting Peru

Lautaro Martinez brace helps Argentina to Copa América victory over exiting Peru

Lautaro Martinez continued his fine form at the tournament against Peru
Lautaro Martinez continued his fine form at the tournament against PeruAFP
Argentina maintained their 100% record at the 2024 Copa América with a comfortable 2-0 win over Peru at the Hard Rock Stadium, condemning La Blanquirroja to their first group-stage exit in 29 years.

With a quarter-final spot secured, Argentina made nine changes for their final group game, which saw their talisman Lionel Messi drop out of the side as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue.

Assistant coach Walter Samuel, who was standing in for the suspended Lionel Scaloni, would have been encouraged by the intent shown by his side in the opening stages, even if clear-cut chances proved hard to come by.

With Peru standing firm, it was unsurprising to see Argentina’s first meaningful opportunity come from a dead-ball situation shortly before the half-hour mark. 

Roma’s Leandro Paredes curled his free-kick over the wall and towards the top corner, only to be denied his sixth international goal by Pedro Gallese’s outstretched right hand.

Argentina player ratings
Argentina player ratingsFlashscore

The experienced goalkeeper was required to make another crucial stop in the dying embers of the first half, sticking out a left boot to keep Giovani Lo Celso at bay.

Peru may have made it eight consecutive matches without trailing at the break, but they knew they had their work cut out to prevail in this must-win game.

Within two minutes of the restart, their hopes of a knockout-round appearance were dented by the deft touch of Lautaro Martinez’s right foot.

The Inter Milan forward latched onto Angel Di Maria’s exquisite pass, before calmly lifting the ball over the onrushing Gallese to net in a fourth consecutive international appearance.

Just moments later, Nicolas Tagliafico thought he had added a second from a corner, but his close-range effort was chalked off for an offside infringement.

The world champions experienced more frustration when Paredes thundered his 71st-minute penalty against the upright, but there was still enough time for Lautaro Martínez to produce one final moment of magic as he conjured up another delicate chip to wrap up an eighth consecutive victory, ensuring his country will carry significant momentum into the quarter-finals.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Check out the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballArgentinaPeruCopa América
Related Articles
Argentina face Peru without Messi and Scaloni in final Copa América group clash
Messi misses Argentina's Copa América training due to muscle injury
Lionel Messi may skip Argentina's Copa América game against Peru to rest
Show more
Football
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
USA attempt to rebuild Copa América confidence after shock loss to Panama
Head coach Lozano determined to take Mexico to Copa América quarter-finals
Germany embracing fans' expectations, says Nagelsmann after Denmark win
Canada book Copa América quarter-final spot after goalless draw with 10-man Chile
Denmark coach Hjulmand bemoans VAR decisions after controversial EURO 2024 exit
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Italian title defence ends with whimper as Germany ride luck
Hosts Germany down unlucky Denmark to progress to EURO 2024 quarter-finals
Last-16 match against Slovakia chance for England to hit reset button
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany ride their luck to join Switzerland in quarter-finals
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle open to Gordon exit, Calafiori courting interest
OPINION: Pre-tournament injuries & withdrawals make Wimbledon impossible to predict
Djokovic 'pain free' ahead of Wimbledon after Medvedev exhibition win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings