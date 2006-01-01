Lionel Messi's teammates come through after skipper goes off injured in Copa América final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Lionel Messi's teammates come through after skipper goes off injured in Copa América final

Lionel Messi's teammates come through after skipper goes off injured in Copa América final

Messi holds the trophy aloft
Messi holds the trophy aloftReuters
Lionel Messi (37) was in tears after injury prevented him from finishing what is likely to be his last match for Argentina at a major tournament but his teammates came through for their captain by delivering the Copa América title on Sunday.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner hurt his ankle in the 36th minute of the final against Colombia but soldiered on until the 66th minute when he limped off the field in tears, before strapping an ice pack to his swollen ankle on the bench.

With the game finely poised at 0-0 when he departed, Argentina raised their game and Lautaro Martinez struck in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory and a record 16th Copa title.

Skipper Messi went on to lift the trophy alongside longtime teammates Angel di Maria and Nicholas Otamendi, both 36.

"Leo is the greatest player in history. He never wants to leave the pitch. He has a swollen ankle and he wants to keep on playing," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters.

"I prefer those players and his teammates see that, that he is 30-something-years-old and he's there and he wants to contribute. He wants to play not because he is egotistical or selfish.

"He wants to continue playing because he doesn't want to leave his teammates. He doesn't want to leave them on the pitch even when he's in that condition... He doesn't feel well when he has to leave and he was born to be on the pitch."

Messi has hinted at retirement on several occasions in recent months, saying this week that he and his fellow Argentine veterans were fighting their "last battles" at the Copa América.

Messi was in tears after coming off
Messi was in tears after coming offReuters

"I know Leo (Messi), I know how he thinks. He always wants to be there, but the fact that he's part of this team is the best thing for us," midfielder Rodrigo De Paul told TyC Sports.

"With Fideo (Di Maria), I'm sad to see him go, but I'm also happy because he's one of the few that can say goodbye in this way as a World Cup and Copa champion."

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaMessi LionelMartinez LautaroArgentinaColombia
Related Articles
Argentina retain Copa América title after beating Colombia in Miami
Copa América crunch-time for surviving quartet as semi-finals loom
Messi and Martinez give Argentina win over Guatemala in pre-Copa friendly
Show more
Football
Colombian Football Federation head and son arrested after Copa América final
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon look to hijack Mikautadze deal
Updated
Williamson urges fans to remember England have enjoyed an incredible run of results
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man
France's top scorer Olivier Giroud announces end of international career
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Five breakout stars from EURO 2024 who could be making big-money moves this summer
Spaniard deserves to win Ballon d'Or after EURO 2024 win, says Rodri
Xherdan Shaqiri calls time on Switzerland career after 125 caps
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to undergo surgery as he faces four months out
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez goal in extra time hands Argentina the 2024 Copa América title
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon look to hijack Mikautadze deal
Argentina retain Copa América title after beating Colombia in Miami
EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament: Spain steal the show in side full of stars

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings