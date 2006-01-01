Uruguay secure third place at Copa América after shootout victory over Canada

Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay recovered from seeing their dreams of a record 16th Copa América title turn to dust, claiming third place at the 2024 edition courtesy of a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Canada in Charlotte following a 2-2 draw.

Despite being amongst the tournament favourites, Uruguay fired blanks in each of their previous two knockout games. However, La Celeste didn’t take long to break the deadlock in the battle to claim a podium finish.

Pouncing on a headed José Maria Giminez assist, Rodrigo Bentancur buried a thunderous effort into the roof of the net to strike inside the opening 10 minutes.

Still, as North America’s last remaining representative in this USA-hosted tournament, Canada kept their heads high and equalised midway through the half via Ismael Kone's fantastic acrobatic finish..

The new Marseille midfielder received a stray pass on the edge of the six-yard box from Moise Bambito following a corner delivery, and without second thought, fired an effort Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have been proud of past a helpless Sergio Rochet.

Uruguay thought they had reclaimed their lead just moments later, only for VAR to rule out Facundo Pellestri’s finish, before the Canucks agonisingly missed the opportunity to go in front themselves when Jonathan Osorio’s rebound effort was cleared off the line by Nahitan Nandez in the final opening of the first period.

A third-place finish would have been a huge achievement for Canada, who had never won the Gold Cup and only made their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance in 2022. And, as they went in search of history, they went toe-to-toe with Bielsa’s star-studded outfit as the game’s climax approached.

Only the final touch was initially missing, but it eventually arrived from the boot of Jonathan David, the 24-year-old netting his 28th international goal from inside the box to give the Canucks the lead.

With a Canadian victory seemingly on the horizon, substitute Luis Suarez emerged with the goods in stoppage time, bagging a poacher’s goal to restore parity for Uruguay and send the game to penalties.

Both teams dispatched their first two spot-kicks before the pressure got to goalscorer Kone and Alphonso Davies, whose miss confirmed a record 10th Copa América bronze medal for Bielsa and Co.

Despite ending the tournament in heartbreaking fashion, Canada head back home with plenty of pride having come further than anyone expected in their debut Copa tournament.

For Uruguay, this result at least provides some positivity after the sorry scenes in the aftermath of their semi-final defeat to Colombia, where the players' families were attacked by rival supporters in the stands.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay)