Milik hat-trick helps ease Juventus past Frosinone and into Coppa Italia semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Coppa Italia
  4. Milik hat-trick helps ease Juventus past Frosinone and into Coppa Italia semi-finals
Milik hat-trick helps ease Juventus past Frosinone and into Coppa Italia semi-finals
Updated
Arkadiusz Milik scored three times in the 4-0 win
Arkadiusz Milik scored three times in the 4-0 win
Reuters
Juventus booked a spot in their fifth consecutive Coppa Italia semi-finals after an Arkadiusz Milik (29) hat-trick helped them earn a 4-0 win over promoted Serie A side Frosinone on Thursday.

Milik opened the scoring from the spot in the 11th minute, sending Frosinone keeper Michele Cerofolini the wrong way after a penalty was awarded for a foul on midfielder Fabio Miretti.

The Poland striker doubled the lead from close range in the 38th, having controlled a brilliant cross from Weston McKennie, before adding a third after Manuel Locatelli profited on Frosinone's defence error to set the Pole up following halftime.

Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring his second goal with Federico Gatti
Reuters

Milik thought he scored his fourth goal of the night just before the hour mark but his effort was ruled out for offside.

However, Kenan Yildiz made it 4-0 minutes later, sending another expert McKennie's pass in with his first touch.

"I thank the boys, who played a good match and entertained the crowd," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri told Mediaset.

"The important thing is to understand that you have to stay in the game, play hard and defend well. Today it's a good thing we didn't concede goals, we had conceded too many lately.

"We must rejoice at the victory, but from Saturday we must think about Sassuolo, who beat us in the first leg (in Serie A)."

Key match stats
Flashscore

Juventus, who are the team that has reached the last four the most times in the competition's history - 36 in its 77 editions - will next face Lazio in a two-legged semi-final in April.

Maurizio Sarri's side advanced on Wednesday following an ill-tempered 1-0 victory over AS Roma.

Fiorentina will play Atalanta in the other semi-final.

The final will be played on May 15th at the Stadio Olimpico.

See all the stats from the match here.

Mentions
FootballCoppa ItaliaMilik ArkadiuszFrosinoneJuventus
Related Articles
Lazio beat bitter rivals Roma to book Coppa Italia semi-final berth
Chiesa to miss crucial Coppa Italia tie in Allegri's 400th Juventus game
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
Show more
Football
New head coach Dorival Junior promises to turn Brazil's plight around
Lewandowski and Yamal fire Barcelona past Osasuna into Super Cup final
Leonardo Bonucci joins Fenerbahce until end of season after leaving Union Berlin
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich announce Dier, Fenerbahce snap up Bonucci
Updated
Eric Dier joins Bayern Munich on short-term deal after decade at Tottenham
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Tottenham complete signing of Romanian defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa
Manager Rob Edwards says Luton Town will keep growing - survival or not
Newcastle CEO says club not immune from selling stars after £73 million loss
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich announce Dier, Fenerbahce snap up Bonucci
Australian Open draw throws up a number of first-round heavyweight clashes
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Real Madrid reach Super Cup final after edging Atletico in eight-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings