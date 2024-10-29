Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  EFL Cup
  Mikel Arteta confirms Martin Odegaard could be available before international break

Mikel Arteta confirms Martin Odegaard could be available before international break

Reuters
Odegaard has been sidelined since September with an ankle injury
Odegaard has been sidelined since September with an ankle injuryREUTERS / Dylan Martinez
Arsenal will remain without captain Martin Odegaard (25) for Wednesday's League Cup fourth round clash at Preston North End but manager Mikel Arteta (42) said he is hopeful the Norwegian will return to fitness before the start of the international break.

Arteta has been ruing an ever-growing injury list, with Odegaard sidelined since September with an ankle injury and defender Riccardo Calafiori suffering a knee injury during their 1-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on October 22.

Calafiori missed Sunday's Premier League clash, a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates, where defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber were both forced off in the second half to leave Arsenal with largely a makeshift backline.

"Odegaard has been on the grass for a few weeks and hopefully he’ll be back before the international break. Calafiori will be out for a few weeks I would say," Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

During the international break, Norway play Slovenia away on November 14 and host Kazakhstan on November 17 in the Nations League B Group 3.

"We’re still assessing Gabriel. It doesn’t look that bad. He was much better the next day. Too soon to say when he’ll be out," Arteta added.

"Jurrien (was) too tired to continue the game but there is no new injury there at all."

After the League Cup match at Preston, Arsenal visit Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Mentions
FootballEFL CupArsenalMartin OdegaardRiccardo CalafioriGabriel MagalhaesJurrien Timber
