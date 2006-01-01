Advertisement
  4. Postecoglou underlines second-season claim ahead of EFL Cup tie against Coventry

Ange Postecoglou before the match against Newcastle last month
Ange Postecoglou before the match against Newcastle last month REUTERS / Scott Heppell
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou's assertion that he always wins a trophy in his second season at a club means the spotlight will be focussed firmly on his side when they face Coventry City in the League Cup third round on Wednesday.

The Australian was in a typically pugnacious mood on Tuesday as he clarified the comments he made after his side's 1-0 defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League 48 hours earlier, a result that left Tottenham in 13th place in the standings after four games.

Speaking to reporters at the club's training ground, Postecoglou said he had simply been stating facts, having won silverware in his second seasons with Australia's Brisbane Roar, Japan's Yokohama F Marinos and Scotland's Celtic.

"I just stated a fact and it seems like, am I supposed to just lie or just say it never happened?" Postecoglou said.

"It's just confusing to me that people are making a big deal out of something. I'm not sure how I'm supposed to answer something that is true. I've just said something that's true, and it seems like it's upset a lot of people for some reason.

"But do you really think it's me sort of boasting? How am I supposed to answer something that's true. Is it to say 'well, actually, no, it wasn't that important, they were easy competitions and they don't mean anything'.

"If you've achieved something, aren't you supposed to say 'yes, I have, and that's what I hope to do again'? That's always happened and my plan is for it to happen again this year."

Postecoglou made a positive impact in his first season even if Tottenham were unable to end their long wait for silverware, going out of the League Cup on penalties to Fulham in round two.

They also lost in the FA Cup fourth round to Manchester City and finished fifth in the Premier League.

Tottenham won eight of their first 10 Premier League games last season - their best start to a top-flight campaign since 1960 - but faded.

This season they have lost two of their opening four games with only one win, against bottom club Everton.

While it is too early to say Postecoglou is coming under pressure, defeat at second-tier Coventry would not go down well with fans who are fearing another false dawn.

"Every game is an opportunity for us to get on that road to success. Obviously cup competitions there's a definite timeline there to progress and our focus is there," Postecoglou said.

Postecoglou confirmed that injured midfielder Yves Bissouma will miss the trip to Coventry but could return for Saturday's Premier League home game against Brentford.

