Fans of Dutch club FC Twente seriously injured in tifo accident

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Eredivisie
  4. Fans of Dutch club FC Twente seriously injured in tifo accident

Fans of Dutch club FC Twente seriously injured in tifo accident

An FC Twente display
An FC Twente display Profimedia
Several FC Twente supporters were injured prior to a friendly match after a banner fell down. The match has been called off.

The giant banner was held up by a crane while supporters set off red flares and fireworks during the teams' entrance. However, the banner's scaffolding gave way, after which it fell on the supporters.

Sander Janssen of Voetbal International reports that supporters were helped on the spot by bystanders and players and that the pitch is being kept empty for a possible trauma helicopter. How many supporters were injured in the accident is still unknown. Emergency services have since arrived and the practice match between STEVO and Twente has been cancelled.

Several supporters have been injured but are now responsive.

FC Twente released a statement on the cancellation of the match and the incident. "Prior to the practice match between STEVO and FC Twente on Saturday, an accident took place during an atmosphere action," it said.

"When both teams emerged, the banner with the stand fell over supporters who were standing behind one of the goals. There were injuries in the process. Everyone is conscious and has received medical attention. A trauma helicopter was called in as a precaution."

"The practice match has been cancelled. Our attention is on the supporters who were injured and the people around them. We wish everyone much strength."

Mentions
FootballEredivisieTwente
Related Articles
Feyenoord hire Sparta Prague coach Priske to replace Liverpool-bound Slot
EXCLUSIVE: Feyenoord captain Gernot Trauner has high hopes for Arne Slot at Liverpool
Ajax name Italian Francesco Farioli as new head coach following dismal season
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Tielemans strike gives Belgium early lead against Romania
Updated
Hungary coach confident Szoboszlai will be fit for Scotland clash
Chelsea announce signing of Brazilian teenager Estevao from Palmeiras
Cristiano Ronaldo equals record for most assists at European Championship
Portugal beat Turkey to secure last-16 spot as Akaydin scores comical own goal
Czechs looking for a little luck against Turkey says coach Hasek
Georgians back Lobjanidze despite costly late miss against Czechs
Belgian ‘calm’ faces a stormy examination from Romania at EURO 2024
Bowen says England players shutting out negativity over limp displays
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Chelsea sign Brazilian talent
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
EURO 2024 Tracker: Tielemans strike gives Belgium early lead against Romania
Sabalenka and Jabeur both retire from Berlin Open quarter-final clashes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings