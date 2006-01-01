Fans of Dutch club FC Twente seriously injured in tifo accident

Several FC Twente supporters were injured prior to a friendly match after a banner fell down. The match has been called off.

The giant banner was held up by a crane while supporters set off red flares and fireworks during the teams' entrance. However, the banner's scaffolding gave way, after which it fell on the supporters.

Sander Janssen of Voetbal International reports that supporters were helped on the spot by bystanders and players and that the pitch is being kept empty for a possible trauma helicopter. How many supporters were injured in the accident is still unknown. Emergency services have since arrived and the practice match between STEVO and Twente has been cancelled.

Several supporters have been injured but are now responsive.

FC Twente released a statement on the cancellation of the match and the incident. "Prior to the practice match between STEVO and FC Twente on Saturday, an accident took place during an atmosphere action," it said.

"When both teams emerged, the banner with the stand fell over supporters who were standing behind one of the goals. There were injuries in the process. Everyone is conscious and has received medical attention. A trauma helicopter was called in as a precaution."

"The practice match has been cancelled. Our attention is on the supporters who were injured and the people around them. We wish everyone much strength."