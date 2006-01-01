Ivan Perisic joins Dutch champions PSV after leaving Hajduk Split

PSV, the reigning champions of the Netherlands, announced on Wednesday the signing of Croatian international winger Ivan Perisic (35), who had been without a club since he left Hajduk Split in August.

In an official statement, PSV announced that they had reached an agreement with Perisic, who was free on the market after ending his contract with the Croatian club.

Ivan Perisic left the Croatian club after Gennaro Gattuso, coach of Hadjuk Split, said publicly that the player had told him he wanted to leave.

The Croatian international signed a contract with PSV until June 2025.

"Ever since I became a free player, I was hoping for an option like this: a club and an environment that I liked and with which I could win trophies.

"(Denzel) Dumfries gave me advice and that only convinced me that PSV is the right move. I can't wait to get started, give my all and win trophies," said Perisic, a 136-time Croatian international, runner-up at the 2018 World Cup and bronze medallist at the World Cup-2022.