Antoine Griezmann happy despite unconvincing France performance at EURO 2024

Antoine Griezmann grabs the ball after France's winner against Belgium
Antoine Griezmann grabs the ball after France's winner against BelgiumReuters
Antoine Griezmann’s (33) return to the France team proved unconvincing as they struggled to beat Belgium in the EURO 2024 last 16 but he was still delighted with their progress to the quarter-finals.

Long a mainstay of Les Bleus’ line-up, Griezmann was dropped for the last group game against Poland after several ineffective performances but recalled in an unusual role on the right side of the attack for Monday’s 1-0 win in Dusseldorf.

He was one of three attackers for the French, in a change in formation from coach Didier Deschamps, but failed to find the right combinations with Kylian Mbappe or, particularly, Marcus Thuram as France were restricted to long-range shooting in the first half.

"It was still a new system for us, you have to get used to it," said Griezmann.

"The coach came to my room. He told me where he wanted me to play. I replied: ‘Let’s go, coach, I'm here for you, I'm here for the team’. He knows where I like to play, but I will always give everything for the team, for this coach. He has confidence in me and I try to give back to him."

Griezmann enjoyed the unfamiliar role.

"I'm not a winger who will take on defenders one-on-one. I'm more looking to play one-twos," he told reporters.

"I can play in any position. No matter where I am, I will give 100% all the time."

Antoine Griezmann's heat map against Belgium
Antoine Griezmann's heat map against BelgiumReuters, Opta by StatsPerform

Griezmann said the foundation of the victory was laid by a strong performance from the back four.

"It was a great game defensively for the team. Without a great defence, you cannot go far. We are very happy, very proud to be in quarters.

"The Belgians played very well," Griezmann said. "I really liked them. It was difficult for us but, in the end, with the entry of Kolo (Randal Kolo Muani), we managed to make the difference."

Substitute Kolo Muani’s deflected shot five minutes from time secured the win and France kept their third clean sheet of the tournament.

