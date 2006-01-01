Battered and bruised Gordon believes he can be England's EURO spark

Anthony Gordon (23) may be showing the scars from a bike accident but the Newcastle United winger is desperate for the opportunity to kickstart England's lacklustre attack at EURO 2024.

Gordon's face, hands and arms were visibly grazed as he addressed the media on Friday but he says he is fully fit to try and make an impact when England face Slovakia in Sunday's last-16 tie.

"We went on what was meant to be a recovery bike ride," said the 23-year-old Gordon.

"I was going down a hill and tried to take a quick video on my phone for my family of what I was doing.

"Before I knew it I was on the floor. I got a few grazes but only a few cuts. It's not painful."

Gordon has only appeared on the field for the final few minutes of England's 0-0 draw against Slovenia in their third group game.

Gareth Southgate's men topped Group C but managed to score just two goals in doing so and have been met with stinging criticism back home and from the travelling England support in Germany.

Gordon is one of the names many are clamouring to see introduced after he scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances last season.

And he believes he could be the injection of pace needed to bring the England attack to life.

"My main strength is that I'm very direct. I'm obviously quick, so I'm a nightmare for anyone I play against," he added.

"I'm positive. Every time I get the ball I always try and make something happen.

"I'm not a very safe player, I'm always going for it, I'm always trying to put people on the back foot.

"I think with the players we've got, the likes of H (Harry Kane), who likes to drop deep, I think I add a different element to the team."

Despite England's below-par performances, expectation has only risen on Southgate's squad as they have landed in what is perceived as the easier side of the draw.

England cannot face any of Germany, Spain, France or Portugal until the final.

So far the Three Lions have struggled to deal with the pressure piled upon them but Gordon called on his team-mates to rise to the challenge of that expectation.

"Pressure is a privilege because it means people are expecting things from you, which in return means they think you're good at what you do."

If Gordon is to start in Gelsenkirchen he is most likely to replace Phil Foden.

Foden, who won the Premier League's Player of the Year award for his role in Manchester City's title triumph, is back at England's training base after returning home to attend the birth of his third child after Tuesday's draw with Slovenia.

However, his tendency to drift inside from a wide left position has resulted in a lop-sided England attack, exacerbated by the lack of a natural left-back due to injury to Luke Shaw.