Bayer Leverkusen double a boost for Germany going into Euros, say champions

Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah is in the Germany training squad
Bayer Leverkusen's domestic league and Cup double this season is a major boost for Germany ahead of Euro 2024, said the club's Germany internationals Jonathan Tah (28) and Robert Andrich (29).

Leverkusen became the first Bundesliga team to win the title without losing a league game all season and beat Kaiserslautern last week to lift the German Cup.

Their only defeat of the season was their Europa League final loss to Atalanta.

"I would say the double win definitely puts wind in your sails," defender Tah told a press conference.

"With a lot of greed, we want to keep being successful and play the entire year successfully."

The Germans are in a mini-training camp in Thuringia until the end of the week, preparing for the tournament on home soil that starts on June 14th with their Group A opener against Scotland.

Central defender Tah is one of three Leverkusen players to have made the preliminary Germany squad, along with midfielders Florian Wirtz and Andrich.

"After a few days our batteries will again be fully loaded," Tah said.

"We are looking forward to the tournament which is special for all of us so the batteries kind of charge themselves because of that."

Robert Andrich is also in the provisional Germany squad
The Germans are desperate to put in a strong performance, having failed to reach any major final since their 2014 World Cup victory, their fourth world crown.

They play Ukraine on June 3rd and Greece on June 7th in warmup matches before facing the Scots.

The final, on July 14th, will be in Berlin's Olympic stadium and midfielder Andrich would like to make it two visits there this year after his team's German Cup win.

"I think that it (German Cup final) was very special for me, Olympic stadium, final training. These are special moments, more special than in other matches," Andrich said.

"You cannot buy these memories and this gives a boost to play there again. We have this greed, the hunger for another title."

