Belgians apologise after ‘funny’ Mbappe video backfires before last 16 tie

Amadou Onana apologised for the comment
Amadou Onana apologised for the commentReuters
Belgium’s football association on Saturday apologised for a video posted on their social media outlets in which midfielder Amadou Onana (22) says he will kick France captain Kylian Mbappe (25) when the two countries meet in the last 16 of the European Championship on Monday.

The video, since taken down by the Belgian association, features comedian Pablo Andres singing “Who will kick Mbappe's shin?” Onana then pops up in the clip and answers: “Amadou Onana”.

Belgium media spokesman Stefan Van Loock apologised on Saturday at the start of the team's daily press conference.

“The video was intended to be humorous but has since been taken offline. We would like to apologise to anyone we may have offended by this. This concludes the matter for us.”

The video did not go down well on social media in France and attracted widespread media coverage.

Belgian comedian Andres does extensive work for the Belgian federation, interviewing players on YouTube and making video clips for their social media accounts.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

FootballMbappe KylianOnana AmadouMartinez PabloBelgiumFranceEuro
