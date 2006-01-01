Below-par Harry Kane is vital for England as teammates rally round talisman

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Below-par Harry Kane is vital for England as teammates rally round talisman

Below-par Harry Kane is vital for England as teammates rally round talisman

Harry Kane in action against Switzerland at EURO 2024
Harry Kane in action against Switzerland at EURO 2024Reuters
Harry Kane's (31) England teammates have rallied behind him after a string of uninspiring performances at EURO 2024, with Luke Shaw (28) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) praising their captain's leadership and the threat his presence poses for opponents.

Kane has scored twice in the tournament but has looked out of sorts, lacking pace and short on chances, prompting calls for him to be dropped for Wednesday's semi-final against Netherlands in Dortmund.

Alexander-Arnold, however, backed Kane and said England's all-time top scorer could create chances from nothing.

"Anyone who is facing England would like to see Harry Kane not playing," he said.

"You just know he is a threat. Anything in and around the box, you need to be on red alert.

"He can finish it from every angle. I always say he is the best finisher I've seen or played with. He can drop down and build play up and his hold-up play is incredible too."

England's attacking line has spluttered at the tournament, with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden showing only flashes of their club form and their usual penetrating runs into the box have been lacking.

Bukayo Saka was more like himself in the quarter-final win over Switzerland and scored a superb leveller to take the game to extra time and penalties, but he showed reluctance to use his pace to run at defenders who had struggled to contain him.

No frustration

The Dutch, in contrast, have looked dangerous, in particular the tournament's joint-top scorer Cody Gakpo, although he faces a solid England defence that has conceded only three goals.

The Netherlands have looked shaky defensively, offering opportunities England can exploit if they can rediscover their attacking spark.

Left back Shaw, who returned from injury late in the Switzerland game, said Kane was a world-class player.

"At any time he can score a goal and make that difference. He's a very important player, he's our captain," Shaw said.

"You give him time in and around the box he'll score, he takes opportunities we know that, we see it day in day out, we know the quality he has and what he brings to the team and it's very important he's on the pitch."

Shaw said Kane had the right mindset despite his performances.

"I don't sense any frustration from him, he's the same Harry that we have from the start of the camp, nothing changed," he said.

"He'd have liked to have scored more goals. Nothing changed, he's still very positive... he's our captain, he's our leader, he leads by example and we all follow him."

Follow the semi-final with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroKane HarryShaw LukeAlexander-Arnold TrentEnglandNetherlands
Related Articles
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
England players love Southgate, says left-back Shaw ahead of EURO semi-final
Netherlands' Premier League connection adds spice to England semi-final
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: In-form Spain take on stuttering France in first semi-final
Updated
Spain's Aitana Bonmati eyes football gold to cap stellar year on the pitch
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Toney
Updated
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Gea to make a return as Manchester United crank up activity
'Business as usual': Rice plays down pressure ahead of semi-final against Netherlands
Ipswich Town appoint former Nigeria international Aluko as first-team coach
Lacklustre France take on free-scoring Spain in heavyweight EURO 2024 semi-final
Wales appoint former captain Craig Bellamy as new head coach
CECAFA Kagame Cup: When is Gor Mahia's opener vs Red Arrows and how can you watch it?
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Toney
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday
Copa América crunch-time for surviving quartet as semi-finals loom

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings