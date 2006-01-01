Captain Hakan Calhanoglu regrets defending deep as Turkey exit EURO 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Captain Hakan Calhanoglu regrets defending deep as Turkey exit EURO 2024

Captain Hakan Calhanoglu regrets defending deep as Turkey exit EURO 2024

Captain Hakan Calhanoglu shows his emotion after the defeat
Captain Hakan Calhanoglu shows his emotion after the defeatReuters
Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu (30) was left with a bitter aftertaste despite a tenacious display as his side let a one-goal lead against Netherlands slip in their EURO 2024 quarter-final on Saturday, sending them home from the tournament.

In front of a raucous crowd of Turkish fans at Berlin's Olympiastadion, Turkey took a first-half lead through Samet Akaydin, but a header from Stefan de Vrij and an own goal by Mert Muldur breached their defences and saw the Dutch advance.

"When we look at the tournament in general, teams that take a 1-0 lead generally sit back. I don’t know why this is the case, but it was the same for us today. We sat back a lot," he told reporters.

"We conceded two goals in seven minutes, which of course hurt us a little. In the end, we tried to try and had a chance with long balls, but we couldn't take advantage.

"Sometimes things like this happen in football. We need to learn from this. I am proud of everyone."

With Turkey set to co-host the tournament with Italy in 2032, German-born Calhanoglu said his side had learned a lot that they could use to build towards the future.

"As long as we are united, as long as we are together, we can achieve anything. We have always shown this," he said.

Calhanoglu and several other Turkish players thanked their fans, many of whom live in Germany.

"I would like to thank our country, they supported us very well. We went into the matches as if we were the home team," midfielder Orkun Kokcu, who was suspended for the Dutch clash, said.

"They were a great motivation for us. We are sad, but in the end it was a tournament that we will be proud of. Hopefully we will be successful in the upcoming tournaments", he added.

Check out the match report now.

Mentions
FootballEuroCalhanoglu HakanTurkey
Related Articles
Turkey coach hails 'extraordinary' Calhanoglu's world class finishing, rues suspension
EURO 2024 Preview: Calhanoglu and Turkey ready to stun big names at home away from home
Netherlands showed heart and courage in comeback EURO 2024 win, Koeman says
Show more
Football
Switzerland exit Euros with pride, confidence and quiet optimism
'Nightmare' Weghorst emerges as Dutch wildcard ahead of EURO 2024 semi-final
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek heading to Girona, Olise having Bayern medical
Updated
Montella and Turkey win respect with entertaining EURO 2024 run
Hong Myung-bo to return for second spell in charge of South Korea
Saka puts EURO 2020 penalty abuse behind him to become toast of England
Uruguay's style shone through in Copa América win over Brazil, says Bielsa
Colombia's James Rodriguez a man on a mission at Copa America
Brazil 'renovation' needs time, says coach Dorival after Copa América exit
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek heading to Girona, Olise having Bayern medical
Top seed Iga Swiatek dumped out of Wimbledon by Putintseva
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings