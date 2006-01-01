Cristiano Ronaldo equals record for most assists at European Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo equals record for most assists at European Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo equals record for most assists at European Championship

Ronaldo celebrates with Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrates with Bruno FernandesAFP
With his assist against Turkey, Cristiano Ronaldo (39) moved to the top of the table for the most assists in European Championship history. He equals Karel Poborsky's record of eight.

Another game at EURO 2024, another remarkable record for Cristiano Ronaldo. By assisting Bruno Fernandes' goal in the 56th minute of the game against Turkey, the Portugal forward recorded his eighth assist at the European Championship.

He equalled Karel Poborsky at the top of the list, both with eight. Cristiano Ronaldo also tops the table of the competition's all-time top scorers with 14.

Of the players at EURO 2024, Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Switzerland's Steven Zuber (both with four) are the closest to Ronaldo.

Mentions
FootballRonaldo CristianoPortugalPoborsky KarelEuro
Related Articles
Portugal beat Turkey to secure last-16 spot as Akaydin scores comical own goal
EURO 2024: Five impressions that will stay with you from matchday one
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Stars are born & veterans perform as Group F opens with a bang
Show more
Football
Turkey boss defends decision to bench Guler in Portugal defeat
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Portugal impress, Czech regret & Group E set for epic end
UEFA fines Croatia for fan trouble at EURO 2024 match against Albania
Belgium hit two past Romania to leave all four teams level in Group E
EURO 2024 Tracker: De Bruyne scores as Belgium respond with win over Romania
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Juventus agree fee for Luiz
Updated
Martinez happy with Portugal's progress and ready for EURO 2024 knock-outs
Mbappe plays in practice game with mask against U21 side and grabs goals
Ronaldo selfie-hunting pitch invaders are security concern, says Martinez
Hungary coach confident Szoboszlai will be fit for Scotland clash
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Juventus agree fee for Luiz
EURO 2024 Tracker: De Bruyne scores as Belgium respond with win over Romania
Sabalenka and Jabeur both retire from Berlin Open quarter-final clashes
Czech Republic aim to attack more and shackle Georgia's 'Kvara-dona'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings