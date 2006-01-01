Cristiano Ronaldo equals record for most assists at European Championship

With his assist against Turkey, Cristiano Ronaldo (39) moved to the top of the table for the most assists in European Championship history. He equals Karel Poborsky's record of eight.

Another game at EURO 2024, another remarkable record for Cristiano Ronaldo. By assisting Bruno Fernandes' goal in the 56th minute of the game against Turkey, the Portugal forward recorded his eighth assist at the European Championship.

He equalled Karel Poborsky at the top of the list, both with eight. Cristiano Ronaldo also tops the table of the competition's all-time top scorers with 14.

Of the players at EURO 2024, Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Switzerland's Steven Zuber (both with four) are the closest to Ronaldo.