Cristiano Ronaldo's experience key for Portugal, says Martinez

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo's experience key for Portugal, says Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo's experience key for Portugal, says Martinez

Martinez has faith in Ronaldo
Martinez has faith in RonaldoReuters
Portugal will benefit from the wealth of experience veteran Cristiano Ronaldo (39) brings to their squad, manager Roberto Martinez said ahead of this month's European Championship in Germany.

Ronaldo, the leading scorer in men's international football with 128 goals in 204 official matches, will be playing in his sixth Euros, having reached the final in his tournament debut in 2004 and winning the competition in 2016.

The 39-year-old's move away from the European elite to Saudi Arabia in 2023 has raised questions about whether his career is nearing an end, but Martinez said the Al Nassr attacker still had a lot to offer.

"Cristiano had very consistent performances at his club. There is no doubt that he is an incredible scorer," Martinez told reporters on Friday ahead of their friendly match against Croatia on Saturday.

"He is in his sixth European Championship, and he is the only player who has played in five European Championships. So, we are talking about achieving a unique feat in the world of soccer and his experience is important for us.

"We have 23 players. We create competitiveness and the game makes decisions. But Cristiano is prepared to help the team and give everything he can give. And there is no other player in the world of soccer who can bring what Cristiano can to the dressing room."

Portugal are in Group F and will begin their Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic, before taking on Turkey and Georgia.

Mentions
FootballEuroRonaldo CristianoPortugalAl NassrMartinez Roberto
Related Articles
Relentless Cristiano Ronaldo chasing more Euro glory with Portugal
EXCLUSIVE: Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha on his failed Bayern move & Euro 2024 hopes
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Updated
Show more
Football
AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin reportedly interested in buying Everton
Updated
Poland striker Milik to miss Euro 2024 after sustaining knee injury
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, Milan closing in on Zirkzee
Updated
Kenya’s Harambee Stars blasted for disastrous display against Burundi
Liverpool chairman Werner 'determined' to see Premier League games played in USA
Gordon and Souttar dropped as Scotland confirm Euro 2024 squad
Gareth Southgate warns England against 'complacency' after Iceland loss
Julian Nagelsmann shuts down goalie talk after another Manuel Neuer error
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Alexander Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, Milan closing in on Zirkzee
Zverev wants to 'move on' after assault case dropped as he reaches French Open final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings