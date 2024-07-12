Dani Olmo 'doesn't care' about EURO 2024 golden boot race as final looms

Dani Olmo 'doesn't care' about EURO 2024 golden boot race as final looms

Updated
Olmo is joint-leader in the golden boot race
Olmo is joint-leader in the golden boot raceAFP
Spain playmaker Dani Olmo (26) is vying for the EURO 2024 Golden Boot with England's Harry Kane (30), but said Friday he doesn't care about winning it as long as his team lifts the trophy.

Olmo and Kane are tied on three goals with four other players and if either score in the final on Sunday in Berlin they will likely claim the prize.

However, with Spain angling for a record fourth European Championship, Olmo said the team's target was far more important than his own individual glory.

"It's an extra motivation, if there's even room for that, but look, as long as we win, I don't care if I score or if (Spain goalkeeper) Unai Simon does," Olmo told reporters.

"I don't care at all, the important thing is winning the game, but I always have the objective of helping to chip in."

Olmo has also created two goals for his team-mates but unlike in the past when that was used as a tie-breaker, the award will be shared by any player joint-top of the charts.

Olmo's recent goal stats
Olmo's recent goal statsFlashscore

The RB Leipzig midfielder did not start the tournament as part of Spain coach Luis de la Fuente's first-choice side but made a strong impact off the bench when given the chance.

Olmo replaced the injured Pedri in the quarter-final win over hosts Germany, scoring and setting up the winner for Mikel Merino.

The midfielder also struck against France in the semi-final and has scored in all three knock-out rounds Spain have played.

"In this tournament I feel very good, in a great moment of form, so I have to keep taking advantage of it," he continued.

"It's true (Kane and I) are tied, but there are other players too who have helped us get here, with goals and good play.

"Speaking of goals, Fabian (Ruiz) has two goals, Alvaro (Morata) has one - if he scores a hat-trick then he will win it, and we'd be just as happy - it doesn't matter who scores, the main thing is the team."

Olmo scored a hat-trick for Leipzig as they beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in the German Supercup final on Kane's debut for the Bavarian giants last August.

The England captain has still not won a trophy in his career at club or international level, finishing a runner-up with England in the Euro 2020 final.

Kane has struggled for form and peak fitness at the Euros despite managing three goals.

"Of course it would be a dream to score a hat-trick (again) and win it," added Olmo.

"But I repeat, the goal is just to win it."

The hard way

Olmo said that doing things the hard way was the perfect motivation for a competitive group of players.

"We've had to go through the hard road and should be proud of how we got here. The style of game we are playing is what got us here," he said.

"We are feeling really good and charged-up, well prepared, physically and mentally at our best. We know we have a unique opportunity on Sunday. We are super-motivated for the game to come.

"All we are thinking now is about the final. Ninety minutes away from glory, from being able to win a European Championship twelve years later (after last triumph in Euro 2012). Our motivation is at its peak... Can't wait!"

Olmo acknowledged that England's path was also tough and that their opponents have shown a fighting spirit throughout the tournament that deserved respect.

However, he didn't think that Spain needed to alter their attacking style for Sunday's clash.

"If it's working, why change? We are playing with a unique and personalised idea, it's what we are as a team. We can always do new things and improve, as the coach says, but the idea will be the same," Olmo said.

"England are a team that has shown that they never give up... But we have suffered too. Against Germany, winning in extra time... against France it wasn't easy...

"It's true that we played well. But we've just lost a European Championship semi-final four years ago. We have that bad experience and learned how to improve. We are not concerned about the road they have travelled. We focus on our own.

"For me, the two best teams are the ones that go through to the final. We will try to focus on ourselves and do our best."

Follow the EURO 2024 final here with Flashscore.

