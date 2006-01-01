Denmark manager Hjulmand ready for Sesko challenge in Slovenia's Euro opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Denmark manager Hjulmand ready for Sesko challenge in Slovenia's Euro opener

Denmark manager Hjulmand ready for Sesko challenge in Slovenia's Euro opener

Benjamin Sesko on the ball for Slovenia in recent friendly against Bulgaria
Benjamin Sesko on the ball for Slovenia in recent friendly against Bulgaria AFP
Denmark are confident they are favourites to beat Slovenia in their opening Euro 2024 Group C match but tremain wary of the threat of young striker Benjamin Sesko (21), manager Kasper Hjulmand said on Saturday.

The Danes edged Slovenia in their qualifying group to reach the tournament in Germany. However, Slovenia have Sesko leading the line after a superb season with RB Leipzig, scoring 18 goals in all competitions to have major European clubs looking to sign him before he agreed a contract extension.

"In this game we are favourites but we have a lot of respect for Slovenia and they have shown great results, especially against Portugal (2-0 friendly win in March) and we have to do our very best if we want to play our game," Hjulmand told a press conference.

"Sesko is very fast and he has a great left foot and it’s a player we know and a player we’ve analysed a lot because he's significant for Slovenia," the 52-year-old said.

"Sesko is a big star and a young attacker but we are ready for him. I’m happy that we played friendly games (before the tournament) because we played against players that reminded us of him."

Denmark vs Slovenia head-to-head record
Denmark vs Slovenia head-to-head recordFlashscore

Denmark, European champions in 1992, have a striker of their own in Rasmus Hojlund (21), though he has made a stuttering start to his career at Manchester United and has not scored in his last four internationals.

Hjulmand, however, is confident Hojlund will make an impact in the tournament.

"Sometimes you have this period where you don’t score a lot of goals but Rasmus always makes a big impression in every game. He’s tough, he’s motivated, the goals will come and sometimes you’re going to have to fight more for the goals and sometimes they go in with every kick," the manager said.

Denmark - Slovenia preview
Flashscore

Hjulmand was joined by midfielder Christian Eriksen who will make his first appearance at a European Championship since his cardiac arrest in the opening game against Finland at Euro 2020.

Denmark went on to reach the semi-finals of that tournament, losing to England before Eriksen returned to playing several months later with a heart-starter device fitted.

"For me, personally, everything more than one game is improvement, but it’s been a goal since the beginning to return at this level," Eriksen said.

"It’s been three years and a lot of things have happened in that time. It’s not something I think about on a daily basis. I just think about playing football and think about the positives."

Denmark take on Slovenia at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday before the other Group C game between Serbia and England in Gelsenkirchen.

Mentions
FootballEuroSesko BenjaminSloveniaDenmark
Related Articles
Dane coach Wieghorst insists Eriksen and Hojlund can shine despite season struggles
Christian Eriksen completes fairytale return to Denmark squad for Euro 2024
Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again in EURO Group C opener
Show more
Football
Italy defeat Albania despite conceding quickest goal in Euro history
EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Updated
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic apologises to fans after dismal defeat by Spain
EURO 2024 Preview: In-form Austria a threat in competitive Group D
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praises Lamine Yamal's electric Euro debut
Ajax legend Finidi George steps down as Nigeria coach after less than two months in charge
Robert Lewandowksi absence gives Dutch planning headache ahead of clash with Poland
Spain lay down marker as 'vertical football' too much for ageing Croatia
Coach Kek wants Slovenia to be fearless in Euros opener against Denmark
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic in best ever shape and ready to shock England
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Branthwaite bid rejected, Partey nears Saudi move
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hosts Germany fire in tournament opener against sorry Scotland
Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings