Deschamps confident that France can overcome injury crisis at the Euros

Deschamps confident that France can overcome injury crisis at the Euros

A number of France players have been hit by injury
A number of France players have been hit by injury Reuters
France are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 but their track record in the competition, a series of injuries and some players' poor form mean Les Bleus will head into the competition without any certainties.

The World Cup runners-up have a comfortable draw in Group D with the Netherlands, Poland and Austria. However, coach Didier Deschamps will need to get creative with his defence in the absence of Lucas Hernandez, who sustained a serious knee injury and was ruled out of the tournament.

With Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, who were both brilliant at the 2022 World Cup, going through a rough patch and having lost their place in their respective clubs' starting line-ups, the team's task is not an easy one.

To make matters worse, goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been struggling with injuries this season and his recent history offers few guarantees that he will be able to maintain his fitness throughout.

France's savoir faire on the big stage, however, is second to none, and they showed it at the World Cup by reaching the final despite entering the tournament on the back of disappointing performances.

But in 12 years in charge, Deschamps has not won the European championship, with France's best result under his tenure being a runners-up spot in 2016 on home soil.

In the last edition, they were knocked out in the last 16 by Switzerland on penalties, a failure they will want to put behind them for good in Germany.

"I didn't win the Euros as a coach but a lot of coaches didn't win it. After the World Cup, there's nothing bigger than the Euros. We're going to approach the next one with ambition but also with a clear head," Deschamps said.

"I'm well aware that with everything we've done, expectations are getting higher and higher, but experience also reminds us that in a competition, there are stages to go through."

For all their defensive woes, France know they can rely on the most lethal weapon in Kylian Mbappe, with Ousmane Dembele having the ability to create chaos like no other player.

Their Paris St Germain teammate Bradley Barcola is also a threat, which led Deschamps to call up the 21-year-old winger for the first time.

With Aurelien Tchouameni recovering from a foot injury, Deschamps also recalled N'Golo Kante, who had not featured for France since June 2022, despite his move to Saudi Arabia.

Kante will be ready to steady up the midfield if needed, Deschamps believes.

"He's back to full fitness and with all his experience, I'm convinced that the French team will be stronger with N'Golo Kante," he said.

