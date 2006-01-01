Don't expect an overhaul for Germany after EURO 2024 exit, says teary-eyed Nagelsmann

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Don't expect an overhaul for Germany after EURO 2024 exit, says teary-eyed Nagelsmann

Don't expect an overhaul for Germany after EURO 2024 exit, says teary-eyed Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann consoles his players after the loss to Spain
Julian Nagelsmann consoles his players after the loss to SpainReuters
Germany will not undergo any major overhaul after their Euro 2024 quarter-final exit but will be strengthened and improved, coach Julian Nagelsmann (36) said on Saturday.

The Germans played their most exciting tournament in at least eight years, losing in extra time to title contenders Spain on Friday, after years of bad tournament performances under Nagelsmann's predecessors.

"I have not been to another tournament but I was told that it was not always the case that every player left the camp with tears in their eyes after six weeks together," Nagelsmann, wiping away his own tears and with his voice breaking, told a press conference.

"We will try to reinforce things now and not launch a completely new start. The Nations League matches (from September onwards) will be used so that we develop further."

Spain - Germany match stats
Spain - Germany match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Germany have not won a major title in a decade and will have to wait at least two more years and the 2026 World Cup before launching another bid for a trophy.

But their overall performances did trigger widespread support across the country, pushing their 2018 and 2022 World Cup first-round exits well into the background.

Following their Euro exit, midfielder Toni Kroos is retiring while several others, including Thomas Mueller and Manuel Neuer, are widely expected to end their international careers.

"We are still a work in progress and that is normal after the previous years," said Nagelsmann, who took over in September last year. "We have a squad of 26, 27, 28 players who can still play at the World Cup.

"We will miss one pillar in Toni Kroos and let us see whether others will follow," Nagelsmann said.

"There is no point in undergoing any major overhaul because we have a very good climate and that is a good foundation to build on. My job will continue the way it started."

Several young players, including Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, look ready to step into leadership roles and Nagelsmann said he was confident that, with the support of fans, the national team would only keep improving.

"I always said we needed the fans united behind us after the bad previous tournaments. We had a vision and belief we could do some good things. I would have loved to give the fans more, to win the title.

"I wish for this country to be better together, united and for people to help each other out more. We should not always fall into sadness and dreariness where everything is grey. I think we managed that in that small part that is football," Nagelsmann said.

Mentions
FootballEuroKroos ToniMuller ThomasNeuer ManuelMusiala JamalWirtz FlorianGermanySpain
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Preview: Germany hoping to go the distance on home soil
Nagelsmann embracing Germany's blistering EURO 2024 start
EURO 2024 Tracker: France join Spain in semi-finals after beating Portugal on penalties
Updated
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Bullish Engin Firat stresses Kenya’s mission to go to AFCON
EURO 2024 Tracker: England and Switzerland battling it out for a place in the semi-finals
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton sign Wieffer, Kilman makes move to West Ham
Updated
Broken nose still inhibiting Kylian Mbappe’s form as France advance
End beckons again for Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's EURO 2024 knockout
Turkey's ambassador calls for restrained celebrations "when we beat the Dutch"
'The flame is dying out' says Uruguay's Suarez as retirement draws near
West Ham sign defender Max Kilman from Wolves on seven-year deal
Juventus sign goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from Monza in €19.5 million deal
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: France join Spain in semi-finals after beating Portugal on penalties
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton sign Wieffer, Kilman makes move to West Ham
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Bernardeschi in the box: Spain and Germany too close to call, don't sleep on Turkey

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings