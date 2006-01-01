EURO 2024 form of Saudi-based stars tests perceptions of slide in standard

N'Golo Kante has been one of the stars of the show in France

France's N'Golo Kante (33) had looked to be winding down his glittering career but his unexpected recall for Euro 2024 and eye-popping performances suggest his quality has not been diminished by his big-bucks move to Saudi Arabia last year.

He is among several players in Germany challenging popular perceptions that the new Saudi Pro League is a career-ending option for big players seduced by huge salaries, with Kante dazzling on his return after a two-year absence and winning player of the match in his first two games.

World Cup winner Kante has demonstrated no loss of pace, agility or fitness, creating the most chances for the French team, according to Opta data, and covering the third-longest distance. He was France's second-quickest player in their first match behind only Kylian Mbappe.

Kante was asked about his ability to maintain his level while in Saudi and said he had no regrets about moving to Al-Ittihad after a long spell of injury.

"The expectation level is very high there," he said. "I always give my best there and just want to do the same here. "It's a reward to be here."

The Saudi league is the biggest source of players at the tournament outside of Europe, with 14 making it to their national squads, compared to eight from the U.S. Major League Soccer.

Nicolae Stanciu, 31, joined Damac FC last year and was player of the match after scoring first in Romania's 3-0 rout of Ukraine. He has since created more chances for his country than any other player.

Cristiano Ronaldo at 39 is the poster boy of the Saudi league and after 18 months at Al Nassr remains the linchpin of the Portugal team, with more goal attempts than any other player at Euro 2024, though he is still to find the net.

Saudi 'prejudice'

Ronaldo has insisted the league is competitive and would not stop him delivering for Portugal, while club mate Aymeric Laporte of Spain said Kante's form was proof of the league's standard.

"People have prejudices towards the league," Laporte, 30, said last week. "Every league has its level. The rhythm is similar," he said, comparing it to the Euros.

Though the Saudi-based players are not experiencing the depth of quality they were accustomed to in their former leagues, they do not appear to be lacking fitness, according to UEFA statistics.

Al Nassr's Marcelo Brozovic was second for Croatia in terms of speed and distance run, while Stanciu has covered the most distance for Romania. Serbia's Sergej Milenkovic-Savic of Al Hilal topped the chart in the first round of matches by running 13.9 km against England.

But not all are delivering the goods in Germany, with Aleksandar Mitrovic second for goal attempts but unable to find the net for Serbia, despite a goals blitz at club Al Hilal.

And some are not seeing much action, with Portugal's Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq) Belgium's Yannick Carrasco (Al Shabab) and Turkey's Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli) between them averaging 101 minutes of play.

Much of the criticism over the Saudi project is that European leagues could suffer if it lures young talent away with massive salaries and a chance to face established players still in their prime. The latest reported target is Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, 33, who has not ruled out a Saudi move.

Liam Weeks, a Middle East football expert, said with Ronaldo staying in Saudi, De Bruyne could be a game-changer.

"It really would open everyone's eyes up and would see the floodgates almost open," he told Sky Sports.