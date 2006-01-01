EURO 2024 Talking Points: Portugal impress, Czech regret & Group E set for epic end

Day nine of EURO 2024 saw the second round of matches conclude with Portugal turning on the style, the Czech Republic failing in front of goal and Belgium making things interesting in Group E. Catch up on the day's main talking points below!

Czechs check in but forget shooting boots

After parking a proverbial bus in their opening game against Portugal and losing nonetheless, the Czech Republic well and truly checked into Euro 2024 against Georgia, but forgot to bring their shooting boots along.

It was clear from changes made to their starting XI that they'd be far more attacking and expansive in their second match and that proved to be the case, with them largely dominating the first half and only being behind at the break because of two VAR decisions, one that denied them a goal and one that gave Georgia a penalty.

They kept their heads up though and got a deserved equaliser on the hour mark through star striker Patrik Schick, and pushed hard for a winner after that.

However, while they created plenty, they weren't nearly clinical enough in front of goal, failing to score again despite finishing the game with 3.09 xG, the highest tally of the tournament so far.

The Czechs missed a lot of chances Flashscore

That being said, it's better to have chances and miss them than not have chances at all, and the Czechs showed against Georgia that they have the individual quality and the set-piece ability to create openings. Their finishing was hardly wayward either, with them setting a new Euros record for the most shots on target without winning the match (12).

Given they dominated Georgia more than Turkey did, they could well beat their final group stage opponents and secure progression if they can improve in front of goal.

Record Ronaldo & Portugal click into gear

In their opening match against the Czechs, Portugal needed a last-gasp winner to edge over the line. Despite leading that match 8-1 in terms of shots on target, they only narrowly beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

Against Turkey on Saturday in their second group match, the Portuguese put their misfiring ways behind them as they wracked up a 3-0 win to take top spot in Group F and cruise into the round of 16.

With three shots on goal and three goals - although one was a rather calamitous own goal, it must be said - the Portuguese were certainly clinical in Dortmund. Bernardo Silva buried his early opportunity and Bruno Fernandes slotted in the third, having had his chance laid on a platter by the evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's assist was his eighth in European Championship history and with that, he went level with Karel Poborksy at the top of the assist chart for the tournament.

Bruno Fernandes was assisted by Ronaldo AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

Before the tournament, Portugal were being spoken about as one of the sides that could go very deep in Germany. They looked a little shaky in their first game but proved they are the real deal on Saturday. As for Turkey, their final clash with Czechia is set to be a winner-takes-second classic.

Belgium better as Group E delivers

Belgium's opening-round loss to Slovakia was the first big upset of the tournament and it piled the pressure on Domenico Tedesco's talented side.

Going into Saturday's meeting with Romania, they knew that anything less than a win would leave in them a precarious position and at great risk of exiting the tournament early.

They got the win they needed in Cologne after scoring one of the earliest goals in tournament history before Kevin De Bruyne added a second late on. It wasn't a classic match but they won't mind that.

Perhaps more importantly, from a neutral perspective, the result was exactly what the tournament needed as it set up an enticing finale in Group E.

Group E standings Flashscore

With all four sides - Belgium, Romania, Ukraine and Slovakia - now on three points, both final-round fixtures on Wednesday evening are poised perfectly for maximum drama.

Belgium will play Ukraine while Romania will face Slovakia. With all four having shown the ability to beat one another, it's anyone's call how it will unfold.

Sunday sees the final round of the group stage begin. The tension is about to go up a notch in Germany and we can't wait!