European Championship Qualifying roundup: Portugal cruise past Bosnia & Herzegovina, Belgium held back

Flashscore

Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes led Portugal to a win over Bosnia & Herzegovina, Belgium were held back to a point by an own goal while Tomas Suslov gave Slovakia the edge over Iceland.

Roberto Martinez began his Portuguese managerial career in impressive fashion, overpowering minnows Liechtenstein and Luxembourg with an aggregate score of 10-0 in his first two matches in charge. However, Bosnia would be the first real test for the Spaniard, and so it proved in a cagey first half that saw the Selecao frustrated for large periods thanks to the visitors’ impressive tenacity off the ball.

Bosnia were far from just a tough nut to crack, and offered plenty of threat going the other way. Adrian Barisic first struck the bar, before Edin Dzeko skied a promising opportunity from deep inside the box. Surprisingly, Portugal were made to wait until the stroke of half-time to register a shot on target, but it proved more than worth the wait as Bernardo Silva broke the Bosnian rearguard with a glorious finish to send his side in ahead at the break.

While Faruk Hadzibegic’s outfit didn’t look off pace after the restart, they certainly seemed cautious in their approach, as conceding another would mean any comeback against a Portuguese defence aiming for a third successive clean sheet looked beyond them. However, they could only do so much, as Portugal doubled their tally 13 minutes from full-time.

Superbly executed once again, the Selecao brought the stadium to life with a wonderful team effort, finished off by Fernandes who rose highest to bury an inch-perfect Ruben Neves cross into the top corner.

Fernandes capped off a fine performance with a sublime half-volley in stoppage time for his second of the night, as Martinez's men kept up control of the qualifying group having scored 13 goals without reply in three games. Meanwhile, Bosnia have remarkably failed to win 13 of their last 14 international road trips, and their own qualification hopes have been dented by a second consecutive loss.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

After a sobering World Cup campaign that resulted in Roberto Martínez leaving his role as head coach, there was a renewed sense of optimism under new boss Tedesco. Cheered on by a partisan crowd in Brussels, the hosts began brightly, with Jérémy Doku and Dodi Lukebakio looking lively on either flank. But that promising start counted for nothing after Ralf Rangnick’s side broke the deadlock against the run of play thanks to Orel Mangala’s own goal.

Patrick Wimmer delivered an innocuous-looking corner into the box that found its way to Michael Gregoritsch, whose shot was diverted past Thibaut Courtois by the Nottingham Forest midfielder. Belgium looked to Lukebakio to provide the response, and he agonisingly fired wide of the target after making a darting run through the Austria defence shortly before half-time.

The Red Devils were forcing the issue after the re-start against a resolute and well-organised Austria side, as Wout Faes headed over from Yannick Carrasco’s corner. However, Rangnick’s men still threatened to deliver another sucker punch, this time through Marko Arnautovic, but Courtois was on hand to make a fine save at his near post. His opposite number, Romelu Lukaku, was enduring a frustrating evening, but came within inches of restoring parity when he flashed a long-range strike wide of Alexander Schlager's goal.

Although, the Red Devils’ record goalscorer was not to be denied just past the hour mark, after levelling the scoreline with a superb left-footed strike from a similar position following some excellent work by Lukebakio. It was anything but plain-sailing for Tedesco’s side though, with Courtois called into action again to deny Stefan Posch on this occasion. Carrasco then thumped the ground in frustration when his speculative effort went a whisker wide of the post in his last action of the game.

The closing stages were being played at a frenetic pace with Tedesco’s side looking most likely to net a decisive second goal. However, the points were shared in what looks set to be a closely-contested battle for qualification. Rangnick’s side remain top of Group F with seven points - three clear of the Red Devils, who have a game in hand. This draw ends Belgium’s run of 15 straight Euro qualifying victories, along with Austria’s sequence of four consecutive wins across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dodi Lukebakio (Belgium)

Despite Iceland cruising to a national record seven-goal win against Liechtenstein in their last outing, a 3-0 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina spelled the end of Arnar Vioarsson’s tenure as the manager of ‘Strakarnir Okkar’, and the influence of experienced new boss Age Hareide was apparent from the outset. Albert Guomundsson was in the thick of the action, spawning and subsequently spurning three opportunities within the first 15 minutes, including a shot that agonisingly hit the side netting, after he had rounded Martin Dubravka with a brilliant touch.

With Iceland having lost just one of their preceding 12 European qualifying matches at Laugardalsvollur, they looked set to continue dominating. But Slovakia produced an almighty gut punch on 27 minutes, when their all-time record appearance maker Marek Hamsik - who had come out of retirement for this game - fed Kucka, who let the ball run across his body before rifling an unstoppable shot inside the near post from 25 yards.

Nevertheless, the home side persevered and earned a penalty, when Willum Þor Willumsson was fouled in the area. Alfreo Finnbogason smashed in the spot kick to restore parity.

There were heroics from Runar Alex Runarsson to deny Robert Mak as the opening period came to a close, but the pressure from Slovakia continued into the second half. Iceland’s remarkable run to the quarter-finals in 2016 were looking like a distant memory by now, and the visitors grabbed a deserved second in fortuitous circumstances.

A hasty clearance from Johann Berg Guomundsson ricocheted off substitute Tomas Suslov, and cruelly looped over Runarsson into the top corner for a winner that was as ridiculous as it was sublime for the visitors.

More than a degree of desperation was on show as Iceland tried to find a leveller, but Sverrir Ingi Ingason’s punt over the bar was their only sight at goal late on as they succumbed to defeat. With Portugal already looking likely to top Group J, the win puts Slovakia in pole position to finish second and earn themselves a place in a third consecutive European Championship finals in the process. On the other hand, results like this could prove costly for Iceland, as they head to Portugal on Tuesday in search of a major upset to get their campaign back on track.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Juraj Kucka (Slovakia)

Other qualifying results:

Faroe Islands 0 Czech Republic 3

Albania 2 Moldova 0

Cyprus 1 Georgia 2