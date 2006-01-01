EXCLUSIVE: Levan Kenia insists Georgia are on the rise as 'Kvara' lights up EURO 2024

Levan Kenia (33) is currently looking for a new challenge. The Georgian was most recently player-coach at KFC Uerdingen in the Oberliga Niederrhein. At the height of his career, he made 10 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke, where he also got to know Jan Moravek, who is currently travelling for us as a Flashscore expert. In an exclusive interview with his former teammate, Kenia recalls his time in Germany and the Czech Republic and reflects on the current hype surrounding the Georgian national football team, including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Jan Moravek: Georges Mikautadze, who has already scored three goals at the European Championship, was born in Lyon and trained in France. If you look at it with a coach's eye, do you see any differences to his training in Georgia - and do the people in Georgia really appreciate the fact that he decided to play for the team?

Levan Kenia: "We really appreciate it and are grateful for it. We can see that he is passionate about Georgia. He is a very technical player who was trained in France. But in general, many Georgian players are technically strong, we probably have that in our blood. We have a lot of small, dribbling players.

"We used to have problems with the mentality. But the new generation is passionate about football, you can see that. They're more professional, they're much more advanced than my generation or the previous one. Back then, we were also good players who played in good teams. But we lacked that mentality. I think the current team has that."

Superstar Kvaratskhelia: Is he heading to Spain?

We also need to say a few words about Kvaratskhelia. At 23, he's already an international superstar. Is he a bit like Messi for Georgia?

"He definitely is. 'Kvara' is a leading player and leader for us. He's 23 and his mind is ready. He also gives everything for Georgia, throws himself into every tackle and doesn't limit himself to dribbling and scoring goals. His body language and the way he talks - everything is focused on football and Georgia. In my opinion, that's the right attitude."

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's past season stats Flashscore

Does he also make a good impression on you as a person when you listen to his interviews?

"Yes, he's very down to earth. Very focused on football. He really is a top bloke. He should just carry on like this."

Your tip for his future: Where will he go?

"It's difficult to say. I would say one more year at Napoli at most, show himself for another year - and then he has to go to a top club. Preferably Spain, with the aim of playing in the Champions League every year, attacking in the competition and playing in semi-finals and finals."

Levan Kobiashvili: The revolutionary in Georgian football

As you can see, success is no coincidence, but hard work and determination. Would you agree that this trend started with ex-player Levan Kobiashvili, who started as president of the association in 2015?

"I can confirm that it is hard and long work. We still have a lot of work ahead of us. But since Kobiashvili joined the national team, things have become more and more organised and professional. That's really great. In the Georgian league, on the other hand, we still have a lot of problems that we need to work on.

"This European Championship must be a boost for the Georgian league so that we can continue to develop. That we continue to invest money in it and improve the management and infrastructure. We still have weaknesses there.

"Our teams don't play in the Europa League or the Champions League that often, unfortunately, that's a big problem. But as you said, great work has been done in the national team. I hope that carries over to the league. Hopefully a lot will happen there too.

In 2020, Georgia narrowly missed out after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia. Now they are in the round of 16 at EURO 2024. Success at youth level: the U21s claimed first place in their group at the European Championships in Georgia. They were then unfortunately eliminated on penalties. In the current qualifying group, they are in second place ahead of Sweden. You have a lot of talented players who are between 22 and 24 years old - it's not just the superstars. Do you think Georgia can maintain this level over the next few years?

"That will certainly be a big challenge. We have to create a competitive situation. Because with only six or seven players, you can't maintain this level in the long term. However, new talent is always coming to Georgia. All they need is proper training, good infrastructure, and nutrition - what it takes to be a professional footballer. I hope that this European Championship will give a boost to the development of proper youth football. We are a small country with only three million inhabitants. We must not lose this talent as we have done in the past, when young players were lost through injury or bad lifestyle choices."

The country's next talents and the role of Willy Sagnol

Do you see Luka Gagnidze and Georgiy Tsitaishvili as Georgia's next potential superstars?

"Definitely. As I mentioned before, the mentality is different now than it was 10 years ago. The young players are on fire and live for football. We also have a lot of talented players in the Georgian league, some of whom I know. I hope that continues."

The last question is about the general mood in the country. It's the biggest success in the history of Georgian football. I can imagine that it's unbelievable in Georgia right now. And a few words about Willy Sagnol?

"That's true. It means a lot to our country when I look at what's going on in Tbilisi. People are out on the streets celebrating, it's incredible. We are a footballing country and we will remain so. I don't want to get too political. But there's always unrest in our countries, I'm sure you know that. Unfortunately, there's always a second side to football. But at the moment everyone is watching football and everyone is happy, everyone is talking about it.

"What can I say about Willy Sagnol? I know how much work it is to be a coach. I really appreciate it and would just like to thank him for his work all day. It must have taken him a lot of time. We play very well tactically for what we can do. I want him to continue in the same vein. Let's see if we can keep him. I'm sure "Kobi" will give it his all."