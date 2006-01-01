Five key battles as England face Spain in EURO 2024 final

Kane and Bellingham will be key to England's chances in the final

England, aiming to end a 58-year wait to win a major trophy, face a Spain side hoping for a record fourth triumph in the EURO 2024 final on Sunday.

La Roja have been the tournament's dominant side, storming to the final by beating holders Italy, hosts Germany and favourites France, while England have scraped by but boast an array of attacking stars who can produce moments of magic.

AFP Sport looks at five of the key battles in the Berlin final.

Kane vs Laporte

Harry Kane's long and painful wait to win any major trophy could come to an end in spectacular fashion if he can lead his country to victory.

The Bayern Munich striker, who scored 44 goals in 45 games at club level in his first season in Germany, has struggled to carry that form into the tournament.

Despite appearing sluggish and not fully fit, Kane has still managed to score three goals to put him in a share of the lead for the Golden Boot.

He also has a good record against Aymeric Laporte, who he regularly came up against during their time together in the Premier League.

One of Kane's all-time best Tottenham performances came in scoring two goals in a shock 3-2 win against Laporte's Manchester City at the Etihad in February 2022.

Kane's Euro 2024 record Flashscore

Laporte has also since departed England for the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia but the Al-Nassr centre-back has proved the doubters wrong at the Euros over questions about whether he can still perform at the highest level.

Spanish width vs English defence

Spain's two kings of the wing, Lamine Yamal - who turns 17 on Saturday - and Nico Williams have helped form the tournament's most swashbuckling attack.

The explosive widemen have ripped opponents to shreds this summer and will be La Roja's main weapon.

Up against them, if Gareth Southgate deploys his wing-back system, will likely be Luke Shaw on England's left and Bukayo Saka on the right.

Shaw has only just returned from a five-month injury lay-off while Saka is a natural attacker, although he has earned rave reviews from Southgate for his diligent defending.

Kyle Walker will need to assist him with shackling 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao star Williams who could soon end up joining one of Europe's elite sides.

Saka vs Cucurella

It's a good job for England's sake Saka has seemingly limitless energy because he is also a vital component of their attack.

The Arsenal winger will face off with Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, who has been one of Spain's revelations of the tournament despite his struggles in London over the past couple of seasons.

Saka will be confident of causing damage coming in off the right, as he did when scoring a fine effort from outside the box against Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Cucurella will hope to drive him back by linking up with Williams, keeping Saka pinned in his own territory.

Rodri vs Bellingham

The next winner of the Ballon d'Or could be decided by which of Rodri or Jude Bellingham emerges victorious.

A lynchpin for both Spain and Manchester City, Rodri has remarkably lost just one game in his last 79 matches for club and country.

Bellingham, though, has already been on the winning side against Rodri this year when Real Madrid knocked City out of the Champions League on penalties.

In his first season in Spain, Bellingham went on to lift the European Cup and La Liga, and could add the Euros just days after his 21st birthday.

The toll of a long season has shown in Bellingham's performances at times, but he kept England in the tournament with a sensational 95th-minute equaliser against Slovakia in the last 16.

Pickford vs Simon

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and his Spanish counterpart Unai Simon have made some key interventions during the tournament and both will be under heavy scrutiny at the Olympiastadion.

Pickford who saved Manuel Akanji's penalty in England's shoot-out win over Switzerland in the quarter-final, has again proved decisive in his fourth major tournament.

Simon made a mistake in Spain's opening game against Croatia but redeemed himself by saving Bruno Petkovic's penalty and has been solid ever since.

However, England will look to put the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper under pressure as in the past Simon has been guilty of making some costly errors.

Follow the EURO 2024 final here with Flashscore.