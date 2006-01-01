France's Francois Letexier to referee Spain vs England Euro 2024 final

Letexier refereed three group games
Letexier refereed three group gamesReuters
Frenchman Francois Letexier will referee Sunday's European Championship final between Spain and England in Berlin, UEFA said on Thursday.

Letexier, 35, has refereed 65 UEFA matches since 2017, including three Euro 2024 group stage matches between Spain and Georgia, Denmark and Serbia and Croatia and Albania.

He was also the fourth official at this year's Champions League final in which Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund.

"Letexier will be joined at Sunday's final by French assistants Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, while Szymon Marciniak (Poland) will be fourth official," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

"The video assistant referee (VAR) role has been assigned to Jerome Brisard (France), assisted by Willy Delajod (France) and supported by Massimiliano Irrati (Italy). Tomasz Listkiewicz (Poland) completes the line-up as assistant reserve referee."

