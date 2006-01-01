Gareth Southgate says he could leave if England don't win Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Gareth Southgate says he could leave if England don't win Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate says he could leave if England don't win Euro 2024

Southgate (R) alongside Prince William
Southgate (R) alongside Prince WilliamReuters
England manager Gareth Southgate says the European Championship in Germany might be his last chance to win a major trophy with the country, having been in charge of the Three Lions since 2016.

The 53-year-old led England to the Euro 2020 final and also guided them to a third-place Nations League finish in 2019.

Former Middlesbrough coach Southgate has been linked with Manchester United but earlier said he was completely focused on the national team. His England contract expires in December.

"If we don't win, I probably won't be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance," Southgate told German newspaper BILD. "I think about half the national team coaches leave after a tournament — that's the nature of international football.

"I've been here for almost eight years now and we've been close. So I know that you can't keep standing in front of the public and saying, 'A little bit more please', because at some point, people lose faith in your message.

"If we want to be a great team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments."

England kick off their Group C campaign against Serbia on Sunday, followed by matches versus Denmark and Slovenia.

Mentions
FootballEuroSouthgate GarethEngland
Related Articles
Gareth Southgate warns England against 'complacency' after Iceland loss
Southgate confident of winning over England fans with new-look Euros squad
Eze singled out by Southgate after impressing in first England start
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko set to stay at RB Leipzig, Szczesny nearing Al Nassr move
Updated
Chinese keep World Cup qualifying hopes alive despite South Korea defeat
Lazio appoint former Hellas Verona Marco Baroni as new manager
EURO 2024 Preview: Germany hoping to go the distance on home soil
Toni Kroos says Germany feel pressure but are privileged to play home Euro tournament
Poland's Robert Lewandowski to miss Euro 2024 clash against Netherlands with injury
UEFA reaffirms that VAR should only intervene in clear and obvious errors at EURO 2024
Tickets for Ronaldo's Portugal training session on offer for up to 800 euros
EXCLUSIVE: Pat Nevin tells Scotland to 'have a right go' against Germany in EURO opener
Most Read
All you need to know about the World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Ivory Coast
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko set to stay at RB Leipzig, Szczesny nearing Al Nassr move
The underdogs who could pull off a Greece or Denmark style Euro shock
Valencia fans sentenced to eight months in prison for racist abuse against Vinicius Junior

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings