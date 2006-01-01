Georgians back Lobjanidze despite costly late miss against Czechs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Georgians back Lobjanidze despite costly late miss against Czechs

Georgians back Lobjanidze despite costly late miss against Czechs

Georgia's Saba Lobzhanidze looks dejected after the match
Georgia's Saba Lobzhanidze looks dejected after the matchReuters
Tournament debutants Georgia are still in with a shout of making the knockout stages of Euro 2024, but that task would have been much easier if substitute Saba Lobjanidze had taken a golden stoppage-time opportunity in their 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on Friday.

The Georgians, who are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, gained their first point at the Euros, but it could so easily have been three. Their final attack in second-half stoppage time finished with Lobjanidze blazing over with the goal at his mercy.

"He (Lobjanidze) was the one who wanted to score most of all, but it didn't work out well," Georgia goalkeeper and man of the match Giorgi Mamardashvili said.

Georgia's players and coaching staff ran to console Lobjanidze at the final whistle, and Mamardashvili urged him to go and score in their final group game against Portugal instead.

"From above everything seems easier, but it is very difficult to perform in those situations because you have less time than it seems from the stands, so whatever he did, he did it right, but he didn't score.

"He's a great football player and he will definitely score a goal in the next matches. He should be proud because we earned our first point versus the Czech Republic," he said.

Georgia vs Czechia match stats
Georgia vs Czechia match statsFlashscore

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol also wanted the players to focus on the positives.

"I think the players were a little bit disappointed because of the massive opportunity, but I hope they will quickly get the fact that they got their first ever point in a major tournament," Sagnol told reporters.

"Against Portugal, we will play with ambition, the ambition of doing something well, the ambition maybe getting a reward at the end, but of course we know it's going to be difficult," he said.

 

Mentions
FootballEuroGeorgiaCzech Republic
Related Articles
Wasteful Czech Republic come from behind to draw with Georgia at EURO 2024
Czech Republic aim to attack more and shackle Georgia's 'Kvara-dona'
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Stars are born & veterans perform as Group F opens with a bang
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Tielemans strike gives Belgium early lead against Romania
Updated
Hungary coach confident Szoboszlai will be fit for Scotland clash
Chelsea announce signing of Brazilian teenager Estevao from Palmeiras
Cristiano Ronaldo equals record for most assists at European Championship
Portugal beat Turkey to secure last-16 spot as Akaydin scores comical own goal
Czechs looking for a little luck against Turkey says coach Hasek
Fans of Dutch club FC Twente seriously injured in tifo accident
Belgian ‘calm’ faces a stormy examination from Romania at EURO 2024
Bowen says England players shutting out negativity over limp displays
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Chelsea sign Brazilian talent
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
EURO 2024 Tracker: Tielemans strike gives Belgium early lead against Romania
Sabalenka and Jabeur both retire from Berlin Open quarter-final clashes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings