Germany call on Emre Can to replace sick Aleksandar Pavlovic for Euros

Emre Can is back in the Germany squad

Euro 2024 hosts Germany have called up Emre Can (30) to replace Aleksandar Pavlovic (20) for the tournament, who misses out through tonsillitis, the DFB confirmed on Wednesday.

Can, who captained Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League loss to Real Madrid in June, made his Germany debut in 2015 but had not played for his country since September 2023.

The former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder has played 43 times for Germany, scoring one goal.

A DFB representative said at a press conference at Germany's Euro 2024 base in Herzogenaurach on Wednesday that Can's call-up at Pavlovic's expense was "a decision made by the coaching team" including head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern Munich midfielder Pavlovic was called up for the first time in March this year but missed both friendlies against France and the Netherlands with a similar problem.

Pavlovic played in Germany's 0-0 draw with Ukraine but missed Friday's 2-1 win over Greece.

Born in Munich, the Bayern youth product made his Bundesliga debut in October and was also eligible to play for Serbia.

He was a surprise call-up, brought into the side at the expense of experienced club teammate Leon Goretzka.