Hungary suffered as usual in EURO 2024 win over Scotland, claims coach Rossi

Hungary suffered as usual in EURO 2024 win over Scotland, claims coach Rossi

Hungary coach Marco Rossi before the match vs Scotland
Hungary coach Marco Rossi before the match vs ScotlandReuters
Hungary do not achieve anything in football without suffering greatly and the last-gasp 1-0 Euro 2024 victory over Scotland on Sunday that kept alive their hopes of reaching the last 16 was no exception, Hungary coach Marco Rossi said.

Hungary snatched a 100th-minute winner with almost the last kick of the game thanks to Kevin Csoboth's breakaway goal to beat Scotland and put themselves in contention for a last-16 spot.

Rossi's men must now wait to see whether they advance as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

"We never achieved nothing in the past without big, big suffering," Rossi said after the Group A match at the Stuttgart Arena. "Today was no different."

"I’m delighted to have gotten my first win in this competition," the 59-year-old added.

The game was paused for a lengthy period in the 68th minute after a horrible clash between Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Barnabas Varga.

Varga - who was carried off on a stretcher -vappeared to be knocked out and needed urgent treatment as distressed Hungary players erected blankets around him as a screen.

Rossi called it a confusing situation and said the players were worried because of the time it took for doctors to arrive, adding that Varga would require an operation on his face but that he was out of danger.

"He suffered a facial fracture and will require an operation," Rossi said. "He is under no risk. If we go through the competition, he won’t be part of the competition."

Scotland had a strong appeal for a penalty dismissed in the 79th minute when substitute Stuart Armstrong ran on to the ball in the box but fell under contact from Orban. Rossi said he did not see it well from the bench but that kind of kind of contact had been allowed during the tournament.

Scotland also had more possession and controlled large parts of the first half in a game in which Hungary created more chances and deserved to win, Rossi said.

"Scotland had a bit more possession, especially in the first half," Rossi said. "In the second half it was a more up and down match. We could say that it was an equal match in which we had more chances, they had more possession, but overall, I think it was deserved."

