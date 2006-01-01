In the box with Bernardeschi: Spain are the standouts & Italy have tough test ahead

Federico Bernardeschi (30), a reigning European champion with Italy, will be Flashscore's guide throughout EURO 2024 this summer. He will be sharing his thoughts and opinions exclusively with us as the drama unfolds in Germany.

This week, Bernardeschi (a former Juventus player, now at Toronto FC) analyses the performances of the teams and players in the aftermath of the conclusion of the group stage.

The group stage of the European Championship has just finished. There was no shortage of surprises but which teams impressed you the most?

"Definitely Georgia, given the result on Wednesday. I think they surprised everyone a little bit because they have been a bit of a Cinderella story in these European Championships. They have an extraordinary player in (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia, who took them all the way to the round of 16.

"Then I would put Austria, it is surprising that they went through in first place. As for the rest, Belgium's group in which they all finished with four points. Very close."

Which team did you like the most and which one disappointed you?

"I was definitely impressed by Spain, the only one to finish with nine points in the groups and they played truly stellar football.

"All the other big teams struggled a bit, but I think it is due to the fact that nowadays we play every three days throughout the year. The players arrive at the final stage really tired. You play many, many games."

The top scorer is Georges Mikautadze, which is a surprise. Speaking of which, which players have impressed you the most?

"Well, definitely Nico Williams and (Lamine) Yamal, really important players. Then (Jamal) Musiala of Germany, impressive. But also our (Riccardo) Calafiori, with (Nicolo) Barella and Gigio (Donnarumma) putting on their Superman shirts.

"As well as the usual from (Kevin) De Bruyne, who is painting on the pitch as always, even if unsupported in the context."

Speaking of Nico Williams, who is a winger like you, on the right flank against Spain, Italy struggled a lot. Is that cause for concern?

"(Giovanni) Di Lorenzo is a strong player, but when you have in front of you someone with the characteristics of Nico Williams, devastating in the one-on-one, it is normal to have difficulties.

"A bit like against (Rafael) Leao, they are those players that if you find them in this stratospheric form they really change your game... they have pace, they have technique, they run at you, they go right, left... any full-back in the world would be apprehensive against players like that."

And how do you judge Italy so far? They went from a fairly convincing win against Albania to struggling against Spain and finally to Croatia, against whom they did well but, in the end, only found an equaliser in the 98th minute.

"I think the first game was very good. We started with a cold shower with the goal but we overcame the moment well. There was a great reaction on a physical level, mentally, in terms of play. We saw important things.

"Against Spain, we suffered but honestly I expected it. We also suffered in 2021 because the Spanish make you suffer, they make you run, they always have the ball. They make you nervous because they make you do things you're not used to doing. I always expect difficulties from Spain. It is a national team that is really difficult to play against, and I think the guys knew that too, especially those who were there in 2021.

"As for Croatia, if we look at the other teams, apart from Spain none have dominated. Italy played their game against the Croatians. They suffered because, even if they are at the end of a cycle, Croatia have quality players, it is never a walk in the park.

"And with seven seconds to go, we went into the round of 16. But games end in the 98th minute if the referee gives eight minutes of added time. Now I don't know who will want to play against Italy."

Luciano Spalletti has used different formations with Italy; from 4-2-3-1 he switched to 3-5-2 probably to add numbers in the middle of the pitch where the Croatians are strong. Which shape did you like the most and what do you think is best for Italy?

"I think it depends a lot on the characteristics of the players the coach wants to use. It depends on how he wants to prepare the match. Spalletti knew from the beginning, in my opinion, that he had a safe haven with the three-man defence and then in recent months he has tried a different approach, a different mentality, a different game with his ideas but he knows that in case he can revert to that formation.

"He has also brought in the right players. It depends a lot on how he wants to interpret the games."

For the 3-5-2, Federico Chiesa was sacrificed. Isn't it a shame to lose a potentially crucial player like him from the starting eleven?

"I wouldn't speak of it as a sin. When you play with the 3-5-2, we also saw at Juventus that Federico doesn't fit very well behind the striker, so the coach opted for a player who is more comfortable there, precisely because he interpreted the game differently.

"If he plays with wingers, I think Chiesa plays, but if he doesn't play with them, it's fine to make other players take that role. Everything is based on the opponent, on how the coach reads the game."

On Saturday Italy will face Switzerland in the round of 16. What do you expect?

"It will be a tough match in my opinion. They are a very compact team, they run a lot, they have very good counterattacking players. It will be a tough game where we will have to be very careful on the counters, on preventive marking, to do these things well because we will have the ball most of the game but then they will counter very well."

Let's finish with a classic question: How far can this Italy team go?

"Look, in my opinion, everything is open, anything is possible. I don't know where we can get to, nobody knows. The boys must enjoy the journey they are on, enjoy every moment, every game, every emotion because these competitions give you extraordinary moments."