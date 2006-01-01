Mbappe plays in practice game with mask against U21 side and grabs goals

France captain Kylian Mbappe (25) took part in a practice match on Saturday in his first competitive action since breaking his nose, scoring twice against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn, where the French are based for the European Championship.

Mbappe was named on the bench but did not play in Friday’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in France's second Group D game after fracturing his nose in the 1-0 win over Austria in their first game last Monday. He was injured in a collision with Austria's Kevin Danso.

Mbappe wore a mask against Padereborn’s academy players and played in the entire match, made up of two 30-minute halves. He also contributed two assists.

Mbappe had used the mask before in two training sessions ahead of the clash against the Dutch but this was the first time wearing it in a game situation.

France, who are almost certainly through to the next stage of the tournament in Germany, complete their group schedule against Poland in Dortmund on Tuesday.