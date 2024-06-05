Oyarzabal hat-trick leads Spain to 5-0 friendly win over Andorra

Updated
Mikel Oyarzabal has four goals for Spain this year
Mikel Oyarzabal has four goals for Spain this yearReuters
Attacking midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal climbed off the bench to score three times in the second half and help Spain to a 5-0 friendly victory over Andorra on Wednesday in their penultimate warm-up game before Euro 2024.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente fielded a much changed squad but they dominated from the start and former Newcastle United and Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez gave the hosts the lead in the 24th minute.

"It was a dream debut," Ayoze, who scored five goals in Betis' last seven LaLiga games this season, told TVE.

"To score a goal and give an assist it's just great, I’m delighted. Every ball I controlled, every run I made, I put it all together towards my goal that is making the team.

"I tried to seize the opportunity in every practice session and in the game. Now it’s up to the coach to make the best decision for the team. It is a special opportunity. Negative thinking will only distract you from your goal."

Real Sociedad's Oyarzabal, who was one of four substitutions at halftime, extended Spain's lead in the 53rd minute with a tidy finish, scored the third on a quick counter in the 66th and got his hat-trick in the 73rd when he fired home a rebound from inside the box.

Ferran Torres wrapped a comprehensive victory eight minutes later on another counter-attack.

Spain face Northern Ireland on Saturday in their final warm-up game before they start their Euros campaign on June 15 against Croatia in Group B. They will also take on Italy and Albania.

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

