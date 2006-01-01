Pepe defends Portugal performances and eyes second European Championship triumph

Portugal's veteran centre-back Pepe (41) defended his team's performance thus far at EURO 2024 before Monday's last 16 clash with Slovenia.

The 2016 champions progressed as Group F winners but were shocked by debutants Georgia on Wednesday in a 2-0 defeat, while also only scraping a late 2-1 win against the Czech Republic in their opening match.

"I don't know if you've had the chance to look at the statistics from the group stage - Portugal are one of the best teams in terms of statistics," Pepe told reporters on Friday.

"From the first game to the last, the fans were always with us. The most important thing was the fact that, in the first game, against Czech Republic, we were losing and the fans kept supporting us.

"Maybe it was that confidence they had that made us turn the result around."

Pepe became the oldest ever player to feature at the competition against the Czechs, at 41 years old, a record he extended in the 3-0 win over Turkey, Portugal's best display in Germany.

He made his Euros debut in 2008 and is playing at his fifth edition of the competition, which he won with Portugal eight years ago.

Pepe said although Portugal were in the trickier half of the draw - along with Spain, Germany and France - he did not care as long as the Selecao found a way to triumph.

"If I could choose... I would like to be champion again," said the former Real Madrid defender.

"With all due respect to the other teams, both on one side and the other, that's what we have.

"We know it's going to be a very difficult journey, that it's going to be tough, but we all have to stick together."

Ronaldo struggles

The second oldest outfield player in Euros history is Pepe's superstar team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, who failed to score in three frustrating group stage appearances.

"Cristiano lives for goals, that's a fact, but have you seen his availability on the field to help the national team? It's incredible," continued Pepe.

"He's the player with the most minutes in our team, at 39 years old. He's doing very well, he'll do very well for this final stage of the European Championship and I hope and I'm sure that he will give us a lot of joy."

Pepe said he has not decided his future after Euro 2024 at international or club level, with his Porto contract expiring this summer, but revealed the secrets to his own longevity at the top of the game.

"(It's) my passion for football - I've said many times that it's a privilege to be able to get up and do what I love most with a lot of concentration and competitiveness, which is what I have," explained Pepe.

The defender, who was rested in the Georgia defeat, said he takes frequent ice baths and is always looking to undergo recovery treatments.

"The physiotherapists say that the machines basically belong to me, but it is so that I can recover as quickly as possible," he continued.

"I know I don't recover as quickly as a 20-year-old, but I try to do my best to always be available for my coach."

Follow Portugal vs Slovenia with Flashscore.