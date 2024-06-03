Portugal call up Matheus Nunes to replace injured Otavio for Euro 2024

Nunes moved from Wolves to City at the beginning of last season

Portugal called up Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes (25) on Monday to replace injured Otavio (29) in their Euro 2024 squad.

Nunes won the last of his 12 Portuguese caps in a friendly win against Sweden in March, in which he scored a goal.

But he did not appear as Portugal won all ten of their Euro qualifying games.

He moved to Manchester City from Wolves last September and appeared in 19 Premier League games as the club won the title, starting nine.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said Otavio was injured playing for his Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The FPF said their medical staff examined him on Monday and concluded he would not be fit for Euro 2024.

Portugal began their European Championship training camp on Sunday without captain and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who will not join the squad until Friday, coach Roberto Martinez told a press conference on Monday.

At 39, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is about to play in a record sixth Euros. He already holds the world record for international caps (206) and goals (128).

Portugal play three home friendlies ahead of the Euros, against Finland on Tuesday, Croatia on Saturday and Ireland on June 11th. Ronaldo is only expected to take part in the last of them.

At the Euros, Portugal kick off their Euro campaign against the Czech Republic in Leipzig on June 18th in Group F before facing Turkey and Georgia.