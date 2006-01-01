Ralf Rangnick leaves Stefan Lainer out of Austria Euro 2024 squad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Ralf Rangnick leaves Stefan Lainer out of Austria Euro 2024 squad

Ralf Rangnick leaves Stefan Lainer out of Austria Euro 2024 squad

Lainer won't be heading to Euro 2024
Lainer won't be heading to Euro 2024Reuters
Austria manager Ralf Rangnick did not include defender Stefan Lainer (31) when he named his 26-man squad for Euro 2024 on Friday.

Lainer played all four games for Austria at the last Euros, scoring once, but the Borussia Monchengladbach man was one of three players cut from the preliminary squad, along with goalkeeper Tobias Lawal and midfielder Thierno Ballo.

"It's a decision that wasn't easy for me. It was important to me to explain my motives to all three players in one-on-one conversations," Rangnick said.

"That's what I did today after the final training session."

Austria were already without the injured Real Madrid defender David Alaba, who will travel with the squad, as well as midfielder Xaver Schlager and keeper Alexander Schlager, also through injury.

Rangnick's side extended their winning run to six games with their 2-1 win over Serbia on Tuesday, where Patrick Wimmer scored his first international goal and have a final friendly match against Switzerland on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who played in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, is in the Euro squad, but will again be rested for the last warm-up game.

"We don't want to take any unnecessary risks so close to the European Championship. We need a rested and fit Marcel in Germany," the manager said.

Austria arrive at their training base in Berlin on Wednesday and their opening game at Euro 2024 is against France in Dusseldorf on June 1st. They will then take on Poland and the Netherlands in Group D.

Austria squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Niklas Hedl, Heinz Lindner, Patrick Pentz

Defenders: Flavius Daniliuc, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Leopold Querfeld, Gernot Trauner, Maximilian Wober

Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch, Marco Grull, Florian Kainz, Konrad Laimer, Alexander Prass, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Matthias Seidl, Nicolas Seiwald, Patrick Wimmer

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Maximilian Entrup, Michael Gregoritsch, Andreas Weimann

Mentions
FootballEuroLainer StefanAustria
Related Articles
Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Updated
Euro 2024: Ranking all the tournament's kits from best to worst
2024 European Championships team guide: Every nation hunting for international glory
Show more
Football
Important wins for Ivory Coast and Morocco in World Cup qualification
Finland come from behind to draw with Scotland in friendly
England suffer shock defeat to Iceland in final Euro warm-up
Euro hosts Germany clinch scrappy win over Greece ahead of tournament
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal
Updated
Slovenia select Josip Ilicic in Euro 2024 squad after return to international football
EXCLUSIVE: Social media expert Mario Leo believes Phil Foden could be a sensation at Euro 2024
'Unbeatable' Porto name Vitor Bruno as new coach to replace Sergio Conceicao
Most Read
Alexander Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings