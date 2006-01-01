Slovenia select Josip Ilicic in Euro 2024 squad after return to international football

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Slovenia select Josip Ilicic in Euro 2024 squad after return to international football

Slovenia select Josip Ilicic in Euro 2024 squad after return to international football

Ilicic scored for Slovenia in his first match in three years
Ilicic scored for Slovenia in his first match in three yearsReuters
Josip Ilicic (36) was included in Slovenia's squad for Euro 2024 named by manager Matjaz Kek on Friday, after the winger made a scoring return to international football this week.

Ilicic had not played for his country since November 2021, and left Serie A side Atalanta to return to Slovenian club Maribor, having suffered with mental health issues, but was named in the provisional squad.

Slovenia had a 2-1 win over Armenia in a friendly match on Tuesday in which Ilicic had come off the bench to score the winner.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, Slovenia's top scorer in qualification with five goals, is in the squad as is 31-year-old Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Slovenia play Bulgaria in their final warm-up match on Saturday. At the Euros, they will face Denmark, Serbia and England in Group C.

Slovenia squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, Igor Vekic

Defenders: Jure Balkovec, Jaka Bijol, Miha Blazic, David Brekalo, Vanja Drkusic, Erik Janza, Zan Karnicnik, Petar Stojanovic

Midfielders: Timi Maks Elsnik, Adam Gnezda-Cerin, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Tomi Horvat, Josip Ilicic, Jasmin Kurtic, Sandi Lovric, Benjamin Verbic, Adrian Zeljkovic, Nino Zugelj

Forwards: Zan Celar, Jan Mlakar, Benjamin Sesko, Andraz Sporar, Zan Vipotnik

Mentions
FootballEuroIlicic JosipSlovenia
Related Articles
Josip Ilicic included in Slovenia's provisional Euro 2024 squad
Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Updated
Euro 2024: Ranking all the tournament's kits from best to worst
Show more
Football
Important wins for Ivory Coast and Morocco in World Cup qualification
Finland come from behind to draw with Scotland in friendly
England suffer shock defeat to Iceland in final Euro warm-up
Euro hosts Germany clinch scrappy win over Greece ahead of tournament
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal
Updated
Ralf Rangnick leaves Stefan Lainer out of Austria Euro 2024 squad
EXCLUSIVE: Social media expert Mario Leo believes Phil Foden could be a sensation at Euro 2024
'Unbeatable' Porto name Vitor Bruno as new coach to replace Sergio Conceicao
Most Read
Alexander Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings