Slovenia select Josip Ilicic in Euro 2024 squad after return to international football

Ilicic scored for Slovenia in his first match in three years

Josip Ilicic (36) was included in Slovenia's squad for Euro 2024 named by manager Matjaz Kek on Friday, after the winger made a scoring return to international football this week.

Ilicic had not played for his country since November 2021, and left Serie A side Atalanta to return to Slovenian club Maribor, having suffered with mental health issues, but was named in the provisional squad.

Slovenia had a 2-1 win over Armenia in a friendly match on Tuesday in which Ilicic had come off the bench to score the winner.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, Slovenia's top scorer in qualification with five goals, is in the squad as is 31-year-old Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Slovenia play Bulgaria in their final warm-up match on Saturday. At the Euros, they will face Denmark, Serbia and England in Group C.

Slovenia squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, Igor Vekic

Defenders: Jure Balkovec, Jaka Bijol, Miha Blazic, David Brekalo, Vanja Drkusic, Erik Janza, Zan Karnicnik, Petar Stojanovic

Midfielders: Timi Maks Elsnik, Adam Gnezda-Cerin, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Tomi Horvat, Josip Ilicic, Jasmin Kurtic, Sandi Lovric, Benjamin Verbic, Adrian Zeljkovic, Nino Zugelj

Forwards: Zan Celar, Jan Mlakar, Benjamin Sesko, Andraz Sporar, Zan Vipotnik