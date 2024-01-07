Spain teenager Yamal is no kid with that kind of quality, says Germany's Raum

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Spain teenager Yamal is no kid with that kind of quality, says Germany's Raum

Spain teenager Yamal is no kid with that kind of quality, says Germany's Raum

Lamine Yamal can mix it with the best of them
Lamine Yamal can mix it with the best of themReuters
Spain winger Lamine Yamal may just be 16 years old, playing at his first major tournament, but call him a kid at your own peril, Germany full-back David Raum (26) said on Monday ahead of their EURO 2024 quarter-final clash.

Germany, three-time European champions who have gone 10 years without a major international trophy, beat Denmark 2-0 to set up a mouth-watering last-eight match against fellow title contenders Spain, where Yamal has quickly earned a starting spot.

The teenager's skills, creative play and speed down the wing have been impressive along with those of fellow winger Nico Williams, with the Spaniards beating Georgia 4-1 to cruise into the quarter-finals.

Yamal also set a record in the first group game against Croatia, becoming the youngest player to ever appear at the European Championship

"When you see what Yamal brings to football, age becomes no issue," Raum said.

"The lad plays in first team at Barcelona and also in the national team so there is no point talking about him as a kid."

"He has brutal quality and we will have to find a way to defend against him."

It will not only be Yamal but also 21-year-old Williams that Raum and his teammates will need to stop on Friday.

"I think they are two top players, but not just those two. The whole Spanish team is very well-equipped. They are never really predictable and one has to find a way to stop the whole Spanish team," Raum said.

While Germany notched up their first knockout victory at a major tournament in eight years with their win over Denmark, they have not beaten Spain in a tournament game in 36 years.

The Germans lost the Euro 2008 final to Spain and were also beaten in their 2010 World Cup semi-final. Spain crushed them 6-0 in the Nations League in 2020 and Germany managed only a 1-1 in the 2022 World Cup. Germany's last tournament win over the Spaniards dates back to the Euro in 1988.

Recent meetings
Recent meetingsFlashscore

"It is a compliment if our match is described as a potential tournament final given our own recent tournament performances," Raum said.

"But we view every match as a final and that is the right way. If we want to win the title we have to beat everyone, including Spain."

Follow the match on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEuroYamal LamineRaum DavidWilliams NicoSpainGermany
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Spain make flying start as Italy edge out Albania
Spain lay down marker as 'vertical football' too much for ageing Croatia
Spain deserved EURO 2024 win says coach who now has Germany in his sights
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal look to avoid upset against Slovenia in last 16 clash
Updated
Inter Miami's Messi headlines MLS All-Star Game roster
Dan Ashworth joins Manchester United as sporting director from Newcastle
EXCLUSIVE: Kalekwa vows Sofapaka will not lose Kenyan Premier League status to Naivas FC
England goalkeeper Mary Earps joins PSG after Man Utd departure
Kolo Muani nets late to see frustrated France into last eight over Belgium
Transfer News LIVE: Villa swoop for Juve duo & Barkley, Batshuayi joins Galatasaray
Updated
Aston Villa sign midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton Town
EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Fuseini set to join Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from Sturm Graz
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Villa swoop for Juve duo & Barkley, Batshuayi joins Galatasaray
EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal look to avoid upset against Slovenia in last 16 clash
Old rivals France and Belgium meet once again in last-16 tie at EURO 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings