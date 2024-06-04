Ukraine coach Rebrov eyes defensive improvement ahead of Euro 2024

Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov during a press conference
Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov during a press conferenceReuters
Ukraine held Euro 2024 hosts Germany 0-0 in a friendly in Nuremberg on Monday and while head coach Serhiy Rebrov (50) was happy with the clean sheet he said they still have to tighten up at the back ahead of the European Championship.

Germany, who were without their Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund players following Saturday's Champions League final, dominated the match but could not make the breakthrough against a stout Ukraine defence that featured three centre-backs.

"I am satisfied with the result of the match, but we made a lot of mistakes in defence. So we need to work (on that)," Rebrov told reporters.

"We are not ready 100% yet, and in matches against such teams as Germany, all players should be ready for 100%. In any case, it was a very important sparring for us, which will help us to prepare for the Euros."

Ukraine's group at the Euros
Ukraine's group at the EurosFlashscore

The Euros will be Ukraine's first major tournament since Russia's invasion and Rebrov said he was thankful his players had shown grit against Germany.

"It is very important that Ukrainians saw how we fight on the football field," added Rebrov, who said he had yet to decide who would be his starting goalkeeper at the Euros.

"I am grateful to the players that they conveyed the spirit of our nation."

Ukraine play friendlies against Poland on Friday and Moldova next week before opening their Euro 2024 campaign on June 17th against Romania. They also face Slovakia and Belgium in Group E.

