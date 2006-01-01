We're only human, Portugal's Bernardo Silva says of Cristiano Ronaldo's tears

We're only human, Portugal's Bernardo Silva says of Cristiano Ronaldo's tears

Bernardo backed Ronaldo after his performance and tears against Slovenia
Bernardo backed Ronaldo after his performance and tears against Slovenia
Cristiano Ronaldo's (39) breakdown after missing a penalty for Portugal was a reminder that footballers are human too despite their elevated status, teammate Bernardo Silva (29) said on Thursday.

Ronaldo's tears after his failure from the spot, with the score at 0-0 against Slovenia in their Euro 2024 last-16 game, has been an abiding image of the tournament and brought criticism from some fans and pundits of self-importance.

"We're humans and he felt emotional when he missed a penalty. It's acceptable, isn’t it? Sometimes you react in ways you don’t expect... he felt he could have done better in that moment," Silva told a news conference.

"He cries for a bit, which is how humans deal with emotions sometimes. So I don’t see any reason for people to discuss about it, but obviously people will, because that’s the business."

Despite missing during the game, Ronaldo was first up for the penalty shootout against Slovenia which Portugal won, thanks also to a successful spotkick by Silva.

The midfielder said criticism of Portugal - including for supposedly lacking flair - was normal and not affecting preparation for Friday's quarter-final showdown with France.

'Everyone is a manager'

"We understand it, it's part of the business, it's the reason why we earn so much money and we are able to give our families and friends a better life. We don't complain about the criticism, it's for good and for bad, it's our job," Silva said.

"When it comes to June and a World Cup or Euros, everyone thinks they're a manager. We get that and we accept that."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez was similarly unfussed by all the backseat driving. "Criticism shows how passionate people are about the national team and I accept that... It's part of the job description," he also told reporters in Hamburg.

Even though Ronaldo had not yet scored in open play at the Euros, his passion and contribution remained enormous, Martinez added. Ronaldo has 130 goals for Portugal.

"It is significant to see a player that has won everything, a player that has a huge amount of records, in terms of the number of games for the national team, number of goals, and the freshness that he bring is surprising," he said.

"When you've got a player that is that committed, forget about what he's done in the past, but that committed today, you feel brilliant."

Martinez declared his squad fully fit for Friday's game at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion.

