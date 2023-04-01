Conference League roundup: Legia secure knockout spot with AZ win, Fenerbahce advance

Legia Warsaw finished in the top two of a UEFA group for the first time since 2014/15 as the Polish side progressed to the Europa Conference League knockout stages, following a 2-0 home win over AZ Alkmaar.

A five-minute delay to kick-off due to smoke settling across the pitch on a cold Warsaw night led to a slow start, as both sides struggled to find early rhythm.

However, loose passes and poor control eventually gave way to a good spell for AZ, and the Dutch side had the first real opportunity mid-way through the half, with Jordy Clasie taking aim from 20 yards, but Kacper Tobiasz was equal to the effort.

Ultimately, AZ had to keep pushing, as a win would see them overtake Legia Warsaw in second place in Group E.

As the visitors threw more players forward to try and keep themselves alive in the competition, they were hit with a Legia sucker punch when Yuri Ribeiro raced into the box to meet Josue’s cross with a powerful header to keep the Ekstraklasa side in pole position to finish as Group E runners up.

However, AZ’s task of remaining in the Conference League became even harder shortly after half-time, when captain Bruno Martins Indi was sent off for a lunging tackle on Josue.

A tally of four goals in their last two away matches was proof that Pascal Jansen’s side wouldn’t give up the improbable task of scoring twice, and the Dutch side thought they had an opportunity to level when Vangelis Pavlidis was felled in the box only for his protests for a penalty to be waved away by Harald Lechner.

Inevitably, AZ’s fatigue set in and opened the door for Legia’s second. Josue delivered again with a teasing cross, which the towering substitute Blaz Kramer headed in from close range.

Despite seeing such a nervy start to the match, Legia Warsaw gained near complete control by the end of the contest and they have duly advanced into the knockout rounds off the back of three successive European home wins.

Martins Indi’s dismissal saw any hopes of an AZ comeback fade, as the Cheese Farmers felt the pain of early elimination from the Conference League group stages for the first time, having progressed in the previous two seasons.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Josue (Legia Warsaw )

In the other Group E match, Aston Villa and Zrinjski drew 1-1.

Fenerbahce sneak through in Group H

In a tight Group H, Feberbahce, Nordsjaelland and Ludogorets were all able to finish anywhere in the top three spots with the latter two facing off.

Ludogorets beat Nordsjaelland 1-0 while Fenerbahce smashed Trnava 4-0 to qualify for the next stage.

Other Conference League results:

Group F

Ferencvaros 1 Fiorentina 1

Genk 2 Cukaricki 0

Group G

PAOK 4 HJK 2

Aberdeen 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 0