Conference League Roundup: PAOK snatch late winner to stun Eintracht Frankfurt

Konstantinos Koulierakis scored a last-gasp UEFA Europa Conference League winner to land PAOK their first triumph over German opposition since the 1980s and compound Eintracht Frankfurt’s early-season woes, with Dino Toppmöller’s side on a dismal run of just one victory in their last six matches.

Cashing in on Jesper Lindstrom and Randal Kolo Muani during the summer has had a catastrophic effect on Frankfurt’s goal output this season, and while Niels Nkounkou volleying onto the outside of the post went down as the game’s first big chance, it was to be the visitors’ only major opportunity until the second period.

PAOK, meanwhile, geed up an already bouncing Toumba Stadium with a clinical counter-attacking move that ended with Mbwana Samatta poking through the legs of Kevin Trapp.

What looked to be the opener was ultimately disallowed for offside, but the Frankfurt goalkeeper was breached again before the interval - this time legitimately - as Andrija Zivkovic’s inswinging cross evaded a crowd of bodies and snuck into the far corner.

The Eagles came out fighting after the break with Omar Marmoush’s low, left-footed effort the first to demand a save from Dominik Kotarski in what turned out to be a busy half for the PAOK stopper.

Moments later, a costly loose touch from teenage defender Koulierakis gave Marmoush a second bite at the cherry, and the Egyptian needed no extra invitation to race through on goal and rifle into the top corner.

A late free kick from Fares Chaibi came within a whisker of snatching all three points for the visitors, but the pendulum then swung devastatingly in the opposite direction as pinball in the penalty area allowed Koulierakis to poke home and make amends for his earlier mistake.

PAOK now head up Group G after making a flawless start to their Conference League campaign, and they will fancy their chances of making it three wins from three when they travel to Aberdeen later this month.

Up next for Frankfurt is HJK, but the Germans must first contend with a fresh dose of action in the Bundesliga, where they have won only one of six games under new boss Toppmoller.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dominik Kotarski (PAOK)

